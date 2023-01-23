Read full article on original website
Onward State
Setter Ally Van Eekeren Transfers To Penn State Women’s Volleyball
Katie Schumacher-Cawley is picking up players left and right from the transfer portal this month. Ally Van Eekeren, a setter previously from High Point University, announced on Twitter that she would be joining the Penn State women’s volleyball team for her final season of eligibility. Van Eekeren played her first three years of volleyball at Creighton University before transferring to High Point University for one year.
In-state WR Ethan Black commits to Penn State as PRO
Penn State secured another preferred run-on commitment on Tuesday afternoon, as in-state wide receiver Ethan Black pledged to the Nittany Lions after spending last weekend on campus. Black is Penn State's second preferred run-on commitment of the week after Louisiana running back David Kency Jr. on Monday. Black picked up...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Four-star 2024 Maryland Running Back DeJuan Williams, Five-star Defensive Tackle Justin Scott Postpones His Commitment
Ohio State has offered another running back in the 2024 cycle. Four-star Maryland prospect DeJuan Williams received the offer from running backs coach Tony Alford on Tuesday, becoming the 11th running back the Buckeyes have offered in the class. Williams is the 299th-best prospect and 25th-rated running back in the...
nittanysportsnow.com
In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On
Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Confident Despite Consistent Second-Half Setbacks
After January 1 last year, Penn State men’s hockey won only four of its remaining 12 games in the 2021-22 regular season. So far, after a 17-5 start, the Nittany Lions boast a 1-2-1 clip since the beginning of 2023, continuing their theme of mid-season struggles. Penn State opened...
All eyes pointing toward college wrestling’s 1 vs. 2 showdown Friday between Penn State and Iowa
One of the many things that will make Friday’s Big Ten wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa before a Jordan Center sellout crowd of about 16,000 people are the number of toss-up bouts, to say nothing of the number of tosses that might come with them.
Penn State wrestling notebook: Bravo-Young talks possible Lee match ahead of Iowa dual
“I’m all about wrestling the best,” Roman Bravo-Young said.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops To Host THON Game Against Michigan January 29
Penn State men’s basketball will host its annual THON game on Sunday, January 29, at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tip-off is set for noon against Michigan. A portion of all ticket sales will support THON and Four Diamonds. Student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or in the HUB. Students can also choose to credit $3 of the ticket price to an organization of their choice outside Gate A on the day of the event.
Onward State
A Midseason Recap Of Penn State Hoops’ 2022-2023 Campaign
The Micah Shrewsberry Era is beginning to take shape, folks. If you haven’t been in the loop on Penn State men’s basketball because you were too busy celebrating the end of a successful football season, enjoying a much-needed holiday break, or preparing yourself for a new semester, don’t stress! We put together a short, yet informative recap of the Nittany Lions’ season so far and what it could possibly mean for playing ball in M A R C H.
Onward State
Running Back David Kency Jr. Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On
Running back David Kency Jr. announced his commitment to Penn State football’s Class of 2023 as a preferred walk-on via his Twitter account Monday night. Kency’s commitment comes just one day before after visiting Happy Valley. Kency joins a Nittany Lion recruiting class that already boasts two running...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Suffers Tough 65-45 Loss To Rutgers
Penn State men’s basketball (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) suffered a dramatic 20-point loss at the hands of Rutgers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions went cold from distance and shot just 15% from behind the arc and struggled to...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Nyckoles Harbor to Oregon, Top 2024 OL, Quinton Martin to PSU
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he figures out if Oregon will close on Nyckoles Harbor...
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Onward State
An Ode To A Penn State Snow Day
There’s something special about State College when it’s swallowed in snow. At first, the frosty blanket that covers campus and decorates downtown is met with an almost eerie silence. The typical hustle and bustle of Happy Valley is absorbed by the powdery white, and it becomes the kind of quiet that campus only gets in the summer.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
Onward State
Penn State Love Stories: From The Gingerbread Man To Palm Springs
When Becca (Sigal) DePippo left for Penn State in the fall of 2008, her sister, Julia, and her mother made a bet. They promised an all-expenses-paid vacation on the chance that she’d meet her future husband during her time at Penn State. That’s exactly what she did. Julia...
Moshannon Valley hires new varsity football coach
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of its new head varsity football coach. Christopher Davidson graduated from Curwensville High School and began his head football coaching career with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District in the late 1990s. Following his tenure at P-O, he served as a […]
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier to promote his book on Sandusky scandal in campus appearance
In the prologue to his memoir, Graham Spanier summed up his life as Penn State University president until his world came crashing down around him in November 2011. “I was all in,” he said. “And it should be no secret that I miss my job.”. Not that he’s...
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations
University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
