Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy remembers Coach Kelley
Whenever one of Avis Kelley’s students would beat their own personal record on the track, the entire team would celebrate, regardless of whether it was a winning run or not. That was part of Kelley’s DNA, always encouraging everyone around him to make that extra effort to improve themselves in all facets of their lives.
KRON4
San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing.
Breaking: San Francisco 49ers Player Arrested On Tuesday
San Jose police have arrested San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu, Mercury News reports this Tuesday morning. Omenihu, 25, was taken into custody following suspicions of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was booked at the Santa Clara County jail Monday afternoon, San ...
Silicon Valley
San Jose: Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich shop closes
Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich has shut its doors. The San Jose shop had opened five years ago on Santa Clara Street downtown with such popular sandwiches as The Original 1762 (roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce) and the Holiday Turkey (turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), along with wraps, salads and new offerings like the Spicy BBQ Brisket and the Caribbean Jerk.
Eater
Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay
South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in San Jose in the week of Jan. 16
A house in San Jose that sold for $5.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Jose in the last week. In total, 15 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot was $903.
theaggie.org
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
Silicon Valley
Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes
A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
Woman parked next to Half Moon Bay shooting suspect describes scene, arrest
A woman parked next to the suspect of the two deadly Half Moon Bay shootings spoke with ABC7's J.R. Stone about the dramatic arrest that took place right next to her.
ACE Train: Full service between San Jose and Stockton to resume Monday
SAN JOSE -- Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains will resume normal operating service Monday, according to the transit agency. Union Pacific will run in front of all ACE trains to inspect the tracks for obstructions. On two occasions last week, hundreds of ACE passengers were stalled on the tracks due to mudslides.On Wednesday, the agency canceled service through the rest of the week and weekend on the line which operates between Stockton and San Jose.RELATED ARTICLE: Slide causes havoc for ACE train commuters; service suspended
Gilroy Dispatch
Santa Clara eligible for electric vehicle charger rebates
A $30 million incentive project is underway to help businesses, nonprofits, public agencies and tribes fund the installation of electric vehicle chargers in disadvantaged and low-income communities across the state. Santa Clara is on the list of 30 counties where such parties are eligible for the program, which is funded...
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts South Bay awake
The week got off to a shaky start for parts of Santa Clara County as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the region early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred just before 6 a.m. It was centered approximately 5 miles from San Martin, seven miles from Gilroy and Morgan Hill and 26 miles from San Jose. The earthquake, which had a depth of 5.7 kilometers,...
Preliminary 3.7 earthquake strikes near Morgan Hill, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck near Morgan Hill Monday morning just before 6 a.m.
Silicon Valley
The top 10 most expensive home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton, reported the week of Jan. 16
A house in Danville that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.8 million, $630 per square foot.
sanbenito.com
Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four
Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother of four boys who was known for her caring spirit, has been identified as the motorist who died in a Jan. 14 traffic collision on Highway 156. She was 37 years old. Azevedo’s family recently established an online fundraising campaign “to...
HMB suspect reportedly taunted with offensive nickname before 'execution style' shooting: Sources
Investigators say the suspect Chunli Zhao was allegedly taunted with an offensive nickname that may have fueled his anger leading up to the attack being described as "intentional."
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $2 million
A 2,136-square-foot house built in 1953 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 900 block of Monroe Street in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $913 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
