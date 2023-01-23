Read full article on original website
Dryer fire causes evacuation at west side cafe
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Fire Department says a cafe and adjacent businesses on Old Sauk Rd. were forced to evacuate earlier this week due to a dryer fire. Employees at the cafe on the 8400 block of Old Sauk Rd. were drying laundry when they began to smell something burning just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning but didn't see anything suspicious, the fire department said. But about 15 minutes later, employees described hearing "poof" sounds coming from the dryer before seeing the fire inside.
15th and Chris owner says he was attacked on night of fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford restaurant, “15th and Chris,” went up in flames over the weekend. More was heard from the shop’s owner, James Purifoy, through his attorney, on Wednesday. The 15th Avenue establishment was badly damaged Sunday. An arson investigator was brought to the scene, but the cause of the fire is […]
Careless smoking blamed for overnight Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of Ogilby Road for a house fire late Sunday night. Officials reported the residents of the home called the fire department around 11:43 p.m. after smelling smoke while they were in the bedroom. The occupants could not find the source of […]
MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
Car recovered after being stolen from Madison’s east side, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police reported that a car warming up in the driveway of a home on Madison’s east side was stolen over the weekend. MPD said the car, which was stolen around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, from the 4000 block of Stein Drive, was later recovered.
E-bicycle battery catches fire in UW-Madison dorm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student quickly put out a fire after their e-bicycle went up in flames in a UW-Madison dorm room Tuesday night. The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to Cole Residence Hall shortly after 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a battery fire in a dorm room. A student quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before officials arrived.
Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curtis Brown’s family members are now working to bring his body back to Mississippi. Cindy Howard, Brown’s mother, said she is upset that she did not know that his body had been stolen from a Rockford funeral home until days later. Now, the family said the situation is only adding to […]
Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash
Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
Man charged in theft of Rockford funeral van, body
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday. The […]
Arson investigators look into Sunday fire leaving Rockford restaurant with $100k in damages
Rockford investigators are looking into whether arson is at play for a fire that damaged burger joint 15th & Chris on Sunday evening. Arson investigators look into Sunday fire leaving …. Rockford investigators are looking into whether arson is at play for a fire that damaged burger joint 15th &...
Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home
It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
UPDATE: City of Rockford Cancels Snow Emergency
The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
