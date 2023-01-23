MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Fire Department says a cafe and adjacent businesses on Old Sauk Rd. were forced to evacuate earlier this week due to a dryer fire. Employees at the cafe on the 8400 block of Old Sauk Rd. were drying laundry when they began to smell something burning just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning but didn't see anything suspicious, the fire department said. But about 15 minutes later, employees described hearing "poof" sounds coming from the dryer before seeing the fire inside.

