Rockford, IL

Channel 3000

Dryer fire causes evacuation at west side cafe

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Fire Department says a cafe and adjacent businesses on Old Sauk Rd. were forced to evacuate earlier this week due to a dryer fire. Employees at the cafe on the 8400 block of Old Sauk Rd. were drying laundry when they began to smell something burning just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning but didn't see anything suspicious, the fire department said. But about 15 minutes later, employees described hearing "poof" sounds coming from the dryer before seeing the fire inside.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

E-bicycle battery catches fire in UW-Madison dorm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student quickly put out a fire after their e-bicycle went up in flames in a UW-Madison dorm room Tuesday night. The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to Cole Residence Hall shortly after 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a battery fire in a dorm room. A student quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before officials arrived.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
Channel 3000

Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties

VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
MCFARLAND, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash

Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
WIFR

Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home

It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

UPDATE: City of Rockford Cancels Snow Emergency

The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI

