The count of validators running the PoS network has exceeded 500,000. As the market corrects, ETH’s price has fallen by 5% in the last 24 hours. The number of validators on the Ethereum [ETH] Proof-of-Stake network surpassed 500,000, according to data from Glassnode. This milestone comes ahead of the scheduled upgrade for the Shanghai network, set to take place at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

1 DAY AGO