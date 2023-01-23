ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: PoS validator count crosses milestone ahead of Shanghai upgrade

The count of validators running the PoS network has exceeded 500,000. As the market corrects, ETH’s price has fallen by 5% in the last 24 hours. The number of validators on the Ethereum [ETH] Proof-of-Stake network surpassed 500,000, according to data from Glassnode. This milestone comes ahead of the scheduled upgrade for the Shanghai network, set to take place at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
cryptoglobe.com

Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade

A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
Benzinga

$142M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $142,590,854 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xdccb6891eaae21fec78c66cf4f74b31a2ef281cc. $142 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x4ddc211e8daa7193c75ba87f90bccc49743ad69c. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
CoinTelegraph

'Blockchain Bandit' reawakens: $90M in stolen crypto seen shifting

A hacker dubbed the “Blockchain Bandit” has finally woken from a six-year slumber and has started to move their ill-gotten gains. According to Chainalysis, around $90 million in crypto pilfered from the attacker’s long-running string of “programmatic theft” since 2016 has started moving over the past week.
NEWSBTC

Number of New Ethereum Smart Contracts Falls 60% in 2023

Ethereum prices might be solid, and bulls are looking to drive the coin toward $1,700, but on-chain data points to dropping activity from developers judging from the number of new smart contracts deployed in the first three weeks of January. Number Of Smart Contracts Deployed On Ethereum Falling. The number...
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...

