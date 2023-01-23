Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: PoS validator count crosses milestone ahead of Shanghai upgrade
The count of validators running the PoS network has exceeded 500,000. As the market corrects, ETH’s price has fallen by 5% in the last 24 hours. The number of validators on the Ethereum [ETH] Proof-of-Stake network surpassed 500,000, according to data from Glassnode. This milestone comes ahead of the scheduled upgrade for the Shanghai network, set to take place at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
cryptoglobe.com
Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade
A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
Benzinga
$142M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $142,590,854 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xdccb6891eaae21fec78c66cf4f74b31a2ef281cc. $142 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x4ddc211e8daa7193c75ba87f90bccc49743ad69c. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Conflux Token Spikes 60% as Blockchain Integrates China’s Version of Instagram
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Conflux, the native token of the layer 1 Conflux blockchain, soared by 60.25% on Thursday after it announced it had integrated Little Red Book, China's version of Instagram. The token, which hit a low...
CoinTelegraph
'Blockchain Bandit' reawakens: $90M in stolen crypto seen shifting
A hacker dubbed the “Blockchain Bandit” has finally woken from a six-year slumber and has started to move their ill-gotten gains. According to Chainalysis, around $90 million in crypto pilfered from the attacker’s long-running string of “programmatic theft” since 2016 has started moving over the past week.
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
NEWSBTC
Number of New Ethereum Smart Contracts Falls 60% in 2023
Ethereum prices might be solid, and bulls are looking to drive the coin toward $1,700, but on-chain data points to dropping activity from developers judging from the number of new smart contracts deployed in the first three weeks of January. Number Of Smart Contracts Deployed On Ethereum Falling. The number...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
Tesla Confirms It Will Start Producing the Cybertruck This Year
Elon Musk's first-ever pickup/truck is highly anticipated by consumers and competitors.
