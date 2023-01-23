Read full article on original website
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Richardson residents to likely vote on new City Hall construction
Richardson officials are expected to present a $48 million general obligation bond program for a new City Hall during the May 6 general election. (Rendering courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson officials are expected to have residents vote on funding a new City Hall during the upcoming general election, according to...
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
Lewisville celebrates groundbreaking of new public safety center
The city of Lewisville on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its future Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center. Construction on the state-of-the-art 116,000-square-foot complex is expected to be completed by late 2024 at the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway to replace Lewisville’s aging police and fire facilities. In addition to police and fire operations, the facility also will include a hardened emergency operations center and roughly 20,000 square feet of shared space for a fitness room, training and meeting spaces and storage, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
US 380 widening project in Frisco to move forward in 2023
Work began in April to widen US 380 near Frisco. Crews are working on the southern portion of the road, so traffic has been shifted to the north side of US 380. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to widen US 380 in Frisco is expected to move forward in...
Argyle council members walk out, end meeting over mayor’s statement
Argyle Town Council members abruptly ended a regular council meeting this week after accusing the mayor of violating the Open Meetings Act. About 22 minutes into Tuesday’s council meeting, under the agenda item “Mayoral updates on community projects and events,” Mayor Bryan Livingston began to read a statement saying that an investigation into an incident between him and town staff in June 2022 has been completed, and he has been exonerated of wrongdoing. But before he could get through the first two sentences of his statement, council members and Town Attorney Brenda McDonald interrupted him.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
Denton ISD sees rise in unpaid lunch balances
Denton ISD says it and many other school districts are seeing a “sharp increase in unpaid lunch balances” following the expiration of a federal waiver. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers that allowed all students to receive free school lunches – regardless if they had submitted the free and reduced lunch application. Those waivers expired in June 2022, meaning the universal free lunch program was over and parents are now required again to complete the free and reduced lunch application in order for their child to receive meal benefits.
Frustrations grow as Plano leaders grapple with how to deal with short-term rentals
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frustration continues to grow from Plano residents as the city grapples with how to deal with short-term rentals in the city. A suspected brothel was found operating inside one last September, sparking outrage from neighbors. Plano's city council is expected hear an update from staff Monday evening on the best ways to tackle this hot-button issue. As of right now, there are no regulations. Residents have complained about the amount of noise, litter, partying and alleged sex trafficking that happens in some of these homes. Plano police responded to about 100 incidents involving short-term rentals last year, about 60%, they said, involved noise complaints, partying, alcohol and drugs. Airbnb has responded saying the majority of hosts on its platform are responsible neighbors who use short-term rentals as a way to supplement their income.City council members met with attorneys who said the law is not really clear on a number of issues and could lead to lawsuits. They also said requiring property owners to register with the city would be the best option.
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
Flower Mound Historical Commission to hold public meeting
The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force is inviting the community to provide feedback at a public meeting this week. The task force, which serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council, was established late last summer to explore and evaluate options and opportunities that would be beneficial to the town in preserving its heritage and history.
Realty Capital closes on Corinth property, plans $45M mixed-use development
Realty Capital Management, the master developer of Lakeside and other mixed-use developments in North Texas, announced Thursday that it has closed on a 20.86-acre site located at the southwest corner of Corinth Parkway and I-35E for a $45M mixed-use development. The property was acquired by RCM Corinth Land, LLC from...
Local mayors meet with U.S. Rep. Burgess over Oncor transmission line
The mayors of Flower Mound, Argyle and Northlake met with U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, Oncor representatives and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss a less disruptive route for a proposed transmission line through the area. During the holidays, Oncor informed residents of several different possible routes for a...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
Northwest ISD names principal at new school in Pecan Square
During its meeting on Monday night, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees named the new principal of the elementary school opening in August in Pecan Square. Dr. Jessica McDonald, current principal of Hughes Elementary School, will lead Johnie Daniel Elementary School in its inaugural year, according to a district news release. McDonald has served as a principal in Northwest ISD since 2009, and she brings more than 20 years of experience serving students in Texas schools as a teacher or campus leader. Throughout her career, she has led strong instructional programs and initiatives that have received recognition at the state level while building lasting relationships with her school communities.
Sheriff’s Corner — January 2023
With the advancement in technology, we implemented an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program in 2019. Lieutenant Robert Hamilton is over the program and currently has five FAA Part 107 certified UAV pilots. The training is a six-week course that goes over the laws and regulations and how to operate the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) commonly referred to as drones.
KTRE
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
Expert shines light on solar panel decision
You may have noticed a growing number of your neighbors with solar panels on their roofs, a green energy alternative to standard home electricity service. But how easy is it to switch?. And is it worth it?. “Yes and no,” said Josh Sterling, manager of Energy Solutions for CoServ. “From...
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
Filing for local elections begins Wednesday
Many local offices will be up for election this spring throughout southern Denton County. The filing period will begin on Wednesday for a place on the May 6, 2023 General Election ballot. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is Feb. 17. Here is a look...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
