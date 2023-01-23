ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville celebrates groundbreaking of new public safety center

The city of Lewisville on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its future Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center. Construction on the state-of-the-art 116,000-square-foot complex is expected to be completed by late 2024 at the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway to replace Lewisville’s aging police and fire facilities. In addition to police and fire operations, the facility also will include a hardened emergency operations center and roughly 20,000 square feet of shared space for a fitness room, training and meeting spaces and storage, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Local Profile

McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move

TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle council members walk out, end meeting over mayor’s statement

Argyle Town Council members abruptly ended a regular council meeting this week after accusing the mayor of violating the Open Meetings Act. About 22 minutes into Tuesday’s council meeting, under the agenda item “Mayoral updates on community projects and events,” Mayor Bryan Livingston began to read a statement saying that an investigation into an incident between him and town staff in June 2022 has been completed, and he has been exonerated of wrongdoing. But before he could get through the first two sentences of his statement, council members and Town Attorney Brenda McDonald interrupted him.
ARGYLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton ISD sees rise in unpaid lunch balances

Denton ISD says it and many other school districts are seeing a “sharp increase in unpaid lunch balances” following the expiration of a federal waiver. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers that allowed all students to receive free school lunches – regardless if they had submitted the free and reduced lunch application. Those waivers expired in June 2022, meaning the universal free lunch program was over and parents are now required again to complete the free and reduced lunch application in order for their child to receive meal benefits.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Frustrations grow as Plano leaders grapple with how to deal with short-term rentals

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frustration continues to grow from Plano residents as the city grapples with how to deal with short-term rentals in the city. A suspected brothel was found operating inside one last September, sparking outrage from neighbors. Plano's city council is expected hear an update from staff Monday evening on the best ways to tackle this hot-button issue. As of right now, there are no regulations. Residents have complained about the amount of noise, litter, partying and alleged sex trafficking that happens in some of these homes. Plano police responded to about 100 incidents involving short-term rentals last year, about 60%, they said, involved noise complaints, partying, alcohol and drugs. Airbnb has responded saying the majority of hosts on its platform are responsible neighbors who use short-term rentals as a way to supplement their income.City council members met with attorneys who said the law is not really clear on a number of issues and could lead to lawsuits. They also said requiring property owners to register with the city would be the best option.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness

The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northwest ISD names principal at new school in Pecan Square

During its meeting on Monday night, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees named the new principal of the elementary school opening in August in Pecan Square. Dr. Jessica McDonald, current principal of Hughes Elementary School, will lead Johnie Daniel Elementary School in its inaugural year, according to a district news release. McDonald has served as a principal in Northwest ISD since 2009, and she brings more than 20 years of experience serving students in Texas schools as a teacher or campus leader. Throughout her career, she has led strong instructional programs and initiatives that have received recognition at the state level while building lasting relationships with her school communities.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Sheriff’s Corner — January 2023

With the advancement in technology, we implemented an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program in 2019. Lieutenant Robert Hamilton is over the program and currently has five FAA Part 107 certified UAV pilots. The training is a six-week course that goes over the laws and regulations and how to operate the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) commonly referred to as drones.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Expert shines light on solar panel decision

You may have noticed a growing number of your neighbors with solar panels on their roofs, a green energy alternative to standard home electricity service. But how easy is it to switch?. And is it worth it?. “Yes and no,” said Josh Sterling, manager of Energy Solutions for CoServ. “From...
LANTANA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

