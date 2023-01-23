Read full article on original website
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Monday, January 23
BOYS BASKETBALL STATE POLL DIVISION I 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 13-0 166 1 ...
Local girls team cracks top 10 in state basketball poll
The first Associated Press girls' basketball state poll was released on Monday and one local team cracked the top 10.
Canfield & Springfield in this weeks AP hoop poll
The Canfield & Springfield girls basketball are ranked in this weeks associated press poll. The Cardinals are 8th in division II & the Tigers 12th in division IV. Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31. Powell Olentangy Liberty 27. Rocky River Magnificat 18. Fremont Ross 16. Solon 13.
Fairfield boys ranked No. 3
The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 13-0 166 1. 2. Centerville (5) 14-2 147 2. 3....
Two local teams in boys associated press poll
The Ursuline & Lowellville boys basketball teams are ranked in this week's associated press poll. Ursuline is 11th in Division II and Lowellville is 9th in Division IV. Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Huber Hts. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13.
