The Canfield & Springfield girls basketball are ranked in this weeks associated press poll. The Cardinals are 8th in division II & the Tigers 12th in division IV. Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31. Powell Olentangy Liberty 27. Rocky River Magnificat 18. Fremont Ross 16. Solon 13.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO