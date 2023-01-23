ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

How the inflation impact on the Michigan events industry is costing you

(WXYZ) — Inflation is the reason behind rising prices for many things. We've tackled stories covering many topics from fluctuating gas rates to increasing egg prices. But the events industry has been challenged, too, and it all trickles down to your wallet. David Crawford loves taking his wife and...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Applications open for Comerica Hatch Detroit with $100K prize

Applications are now open for the $100,000 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown. The contest awards $100,000 to startups hoping to open a brick-and-mortar business in either Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park. Entrepreneurs can submit their business plans on the Hatch Detroit website through Feb. 21, and the four-month contest...
DETROIT, MI
People throughout metro Detroit prep for Wednesday's winter storm

Hundreds of schools are closed and most cities have declared snow emergencies as metro Detroit braces for what's expected to be the biggest snowfall of the season so far. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of metro Detroit until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and depending on where you are, the blast of winter could have a major impact on your rush-hour drive.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police searching for man with schizophrenia last seen Jan. 26

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man. Deshawn Diggs, 33, of Detroit was last seen on January 26 at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 17500 block of Warwick in Detroit when he left the location and has not been seen since.
DETROIT, MI
Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit police asking for public's help in October fatal hit-and-run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to solve an October fatal hit-and-run accident. Police say on Friday, October 28, around 11:30 p.m., the driver of a light-colored F-150 struck and killed a 46-year-old man near Grand River and Maplewood. Officials say the F-150...
DETROIT, MI

