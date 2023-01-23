Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor 'Snow Match' program inspires neighbors to help neighbors clear sidewalks
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is all a matter of perspective. You can see all the snow falling and see work, a task you have to take care of, or you can see an opportunity to be kind. Tiffany Ng saw that opportunity and seized it. She spent...
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ-TV giving away more than 12K books to children through 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign
(WXYZ) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.
Tv20detroit.com
Kids struggling with mental health stuck waiting longer for help in the ER
(WXYZ) — While we may be moving past the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health burdens brought on by the coronavirus are still with us. According to a study in JAMA Pediatrics, 1 in 4 children are struggling with depression and 1 in 5 are battling anxiety. When kids and...
Tv20detroit.com
'It's not about the money': Volunteer snow removal team shovels for Detroit seniors
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many Detroiters were facing a big snow cleanup after Wednesday's storm. Getting driveways and sidewalks clear can be a hassle, especially for older residents. That's why Detroit started a volunteer-based snow removal service. "These are the Detroiters that don't make the news," said Cecilia Dillar, a...
Tv20detroit.com
'A strike could be catastrophic to care' says exec rep for nursing home providers amid worker frustration
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "We take care of our community and it's time for the nursing home owners to take care of us," said nursing home worker Cheryl Mitchell during a recent rally. Mitchell is a member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). "We want higher wages and better...
Tv20detroit.com
How the inflation impact on the Michigan events industry is costing you
(WXYZ) — Inflation is the reason behind rising prices for many things. We've tackled stories covering many topics from fluctuating gas rates to increasing egg prices. But the events industry has been challenged, too, and it all trickles down to your wallet. David Crawford loves taking his wife and...
Tv20detroit.com
Mayor Duggan to host informational meeting on $100M Detroit at Work scholarships
DETRIOT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan plans to host an informational community meeting on how Detroiters can access a share of the $100 million Detroit at Work scholarships. Those eligible can get assistance through multiple programs. For example, residents can get paid while earning a high school diploma...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan restaurants, chefs well-represented among James Beard Award semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists for both chefs and restaurants were announced on Wednesday, and Michigan is well-represented in several categories. The final list of nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29 with the winners celebrated in Chicago on June 5. The awards are among the nation's most...
Tv20detroit.com
Port Huron Chilly Fest, Sesame Street Live! coming to metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Port Huron Chilly Fest returns and winter activities continue in Bloomfield Hills with Fire and Ice Night. Those wanting to stay indoors can enjoy Sesame Street Live!, and an exhibit showcasing more than 30 African American...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: A look at the roads in metro Detroit following Wednesday's storm
(WXYZ) — The winter storm may be over but much of southeast Michigan is still covered with snow. Salt and plow crews are making their way across the area to clean up the mess, but the driving conditions are still a little slippery, especially on the side roads. Nearly...
Tv20detroit.com
Applications open for Comerica Hatch Detroit with $100K prize
Applications are now open for the $100,000 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown. The contest awards $100,000 to startups hoping to open a brick-and-mortar business in either Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park. Entrepreneurs can submit their business plans on the Hatch Detroit website through Feb. 21, and the four-month contest...
Tv20detroit.com
2 new Meijer Grocery store concepts opening Thursday in Lake Orion, Macomb Township
Two new Meijer Grocery stores in Lake Orion and Macomb Township will open on Thursday. Meijer Grocery is a new type of Meijer store that directly focuses on simplifying the customer shopping experience and is the latest in new grocery store concepts. Each one will be 75,000-90,000 square feet and...
Tv20detroit.com
People throughout metro Detroit prep for Wednesday's winter storm
Hundreds of schools are closed and most cities have declared snow emergencies as metro Detroit braces for what's expected to be the biggest snowfall of the season so far. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of metro Detroit until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and depending on where you are, the blast of winter could have a major impact on your rush-hour drive.
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for man with schizophrenia last seen Jan. 26
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man. Deshawn Diggs, 33, of Detroit was last seen on January 26 at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 17500 block of Warwick in Detroit when he left the location and has not been seen since.
Tv20detroit.com
Gov. Whitmer holds town hall discussions ahead of State of the State
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The day before her fifth State of the State address in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took time to hold two small roundtable discussions Tuesday. She met with a group in Brighton to learn about the issues they are most concerned about. “We want to talk...
Tv20detroit.com
Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
Tv20detroit.com
Bodycam video captures Sterling Heights police sergeant saving choking baby
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A swift response by the Sterling Heights Police Department saved a baby's life last week. On Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m., police dispatchers received a frantic call from a mom about her 1-year-old in distress. 911 operator: "What's going on there?" Mom: "My daughter,...
Tv20detroit.com
Farmington Hills Police finish phase 1 of legal review following shooting target image controversy
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department has finished its first phase of legal review. This comes after a boy scout troop snapped pictures of the department's police shooting targets that allegedly depicted black men. The Farmington Hills Police Chief says the pictures of the targets are a mischaracterization.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police asking for public's help in October fatal hit-and-run
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to solve an October fatal hit-and-run accident. Police say on Friday, October 28, around 11:30 p.m., the driver of a light-colored F-150 struck and killed a 46-year-old man near Grand River and Maplewood. Officials say the F-150...
Comments / 0