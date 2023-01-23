Roof Garden Ballroom hosts The Pork Tornadoes and Frankie Ballard. Live music has a long history in the Iowa Great Lakes and it doesn’t end when the summer comes to a close. During the University of Okoboji Winter Games there can be concerts found at many locations and the Roof Garden Ballroom will be bringing a pair of acts to the stage on consecutive nights.

OKOBOJI, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO