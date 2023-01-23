Read full article on original website
kscj.com
HISTORY AT HIGH NOON TO FEATURE 1890’S CITY PHOTOS
LAST THURSDAY’S SNOW RESULTED IN THE PUBLIC MUSEUM POSTPONING THEIR HISTORY AT HIGH NOON EVENT TO THIS THURSDAY, JANUARY 26TH. MUSEUM EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER-BASYE SAYS IT’S A PRESENTATION OF THE LOCAL PICTURES TAKEN BY PHILIP C. WALTERMIRE, A SIOUX CITY PHOTOGRAPHER IN THE 1890’S:. NOON1 OC……...
Stray of the Day: Meet Rudy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Rudy, a 1-to-3-year old, male, gray tabby cat. He was found on the 2500 block of south Rustin Street. The shelter says he’s friendly with people but is shy and will take a little while to warm up to you. He’d prefer […]
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center sports complex grand opening
SIOUX CENTER—The American State Bank Sports Complex was filled with people for its grand opening ceremony Friday. The special event and ribbon cutting welcoming the Sioux Center facility into the community featured city and Dordt University speakers, as well as Iowa Economic Development director Debi Durham. The 117,500-square-foot facility,...
nwestiowa.com
Battling it out
Bartenders mix up their best concoctions for charity. It started off as a fun idea for locals to let loose before the University of Okoboji hit full swing. It’s become one of the biggest, most fun-filled fundraisers of the calendar year. Of course, it’s the annual Battle of the...
nwestiowa.com
Live music warms up Winter Games
Roof Garden Ballroom hosts The Pork Tornadoes and Frankie Ballard. Live music has a long history in the Iowa Great Lakes and it doesn’t end when the summer comes to a close. During the University of Okoboji Winter Games there can be concerts found at many locations and the Roof Garden Ballroom will be bringing a pair of acts to the stage on consecutive nights.
Stray of the Day: Meet Remmington
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Remmington, a 1-to-2 year-old, male, gray, Russian Blue-mix cat. He was found on the 1700 block of west 6th street. The shelter says he’s friendly, outgoing, and vocal. He’s also ready to keep somebody company! Remmington is available for adoption now. If […]
nwestiowa.com
Wide awake
Family Nature Night focuses on animals to see this winter. Quite a few animals are still snoring as they hibernate the winter away. But not everyone’s sleeping. There are a number of species who are wide-awake through the winter season just like we are. The Dickinson County Nature Center...
Local school administrators react to Iowa school choice bill
The legislation will give nearly $7,600 to families in Iowa for their children to attend a private school in the state.
nwestiowa.com
Soup's on
Fuel up for a weekend of fun with the Chili Cook-Off It might be chilly outside, but things will be heating up at the Dickinson County Expo Center in Spirit Lake on Friday, Jan. 27. The University of Okoboji Winter Games will host their annual Chili Cook-Off event from 5-7...
nwestiowa.com
S-O district talks making up snow days
SIBLEY—The Sibley-Ocheyedan School District board dug into the impending impact of the winter weather on the school calendar and possibly the daily class schedule during its meeting Monday, Jan. 16. “We are built on an hours calendar so we have a lot more flexibility than if we were on...
nwestiowa.com
TCHS plants agriculture science course
HULL—Trinity Christian High School is sewing the seeds of a new program. The agriculture science course is in its first semester, and teacher Jim Regnerus is cultivating his small class at his small school in Hull. “The school, with its limited size, tends to focus on mainline liberal arts...
kiwaradio.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed In Buena Vista County
Buena Vista County Iowa — A commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista county has a confirmed positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The state ag department says thath for...
Officials changing some guidelines on child obesity
Around 15 million children in the United States are considered obese.
nwestiowa.com
Joseph is first 2023 baby born in Sheldon
SHELDON—The first baby born in 2023 at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center happened at about the same time as the start of the first snowstorm of the year. Joseph Alessandro Paz Montenegro was born at about 1:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Sanford Sheldon as snow was coming down outside of the hospital room.
kiwaradio.com
George Man Homeless After Fire Totals His House
George, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 4:50 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a kitchen fire at 102 East Calumet Avenue, in the southwest part of George.
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
We’d been printing our three papers, The Golden Shopper, The N’West Iowa REVIEW and The Sheldon Mail-Sun, at The Daily Globe in Worthington, MN, for almost 30 years, but The Globe changed owners over those years and the service became worse and worse. When Jeff or I would...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City School District responds to signing of School Choice Bill
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa has officially joined the small group of states sending public money to private schools as Governor Kim Reynolds signed her "School Choice" Bill into law hours after statehouse Republicans pushed it through both the state House and State Senate. Sioux City Community Schools reacted...
How snowpack affects the Missouri River
Siouxland had our biggest snow in about 5 years on January 18th and 19th and there are substantial amounts of snow pack as a result.
Recent Siouxland fires allegedly caused by homeless in vacant buildings
As a result of temperatures getting colder, some homeless people look for temporary shelter in unoccupied buildings.
