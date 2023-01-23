(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library was targeted in a wire fraud scam that ended up costing the library hundreds of thousands of dollars.The scam was recently brought to light but was initially revealed during a yearly audit of the library's finances in 2021. The scammers stole $685,221.64. Of the amount recovered for the library was $277,795.09. The total amount lost was $407,426.55.According to Detroit's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, someone hacked a library employee's email and convinced the city to transfer money to an unknown account. Where? That hasn't been disclosed. "Employees are in the cross hairs...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO