Hamtramck, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Hamtramck residents outraged after homeowner flies Nazi flag

Hamtramck residents and officials have denounced one homeowner's decision to fly a Nazi flag, in a community lauded for its diversity and inclusion. Images of the home with the flag flying circulated on social media on Friday and were met with a chorus of outrage, prompting a statement by the city condemning the display. City officials said the flag has since been taken down on the homeowner's own accord, as the city could not intervene because...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Public Library falls victim of $685,000 scam

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library was targeted in a wire fraud scam that ended up costing the library hundreds of thousands of dollars.The scam was recently brought to light but was initially revealed during a yearly audit of the library's finances in 2021. The scammers stole $685,221.64. Of the amount recovered for the library was $277,795.09. The total amount lost was $407,426.55.According to Detroit's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, someone hacked a library employee's email and convinced the city to transfer money to an unknown account. Where? That hasn't been disclosed. "Employees are in the cross hairs...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for man with schizophrenia last seen Jan. 26

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man. Deshawn Diggs, 33, of Detroit was last seen on January 26 at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 17500 block of Warwick in Detroit when he left the location and has not been seen since.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lunar New Year rings in, but California shooting mars celebrations in Detroit

Detroit― Red and gold dragons danced along the Detroit riverfront with Taiwanese performers Sunday afternoon to herald in the Lunar New Year, though a mass shooting at another celebration Sunday in California cast a shadow over the events and drew a quick response from local legislators in the Asian American Legislative Caucus.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroiters have overcome too much to be reduced to a trend

Oftentimes, we’ll see people wearing the “Detroit hustles harder” t-shirt when they travel, but then claiming their suburb when they’re back in the metro area. There’s a lot of different ways we talk about what it means to be a Detroiter, who gets to be a Detroiter and who decides that in the first place. And ultimately, why do we care so much?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI

