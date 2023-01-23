Read full article on original website
Hamtramck residents outraged after homeowner flies Nazi flag
Hamtramck residents and officials have denounced one homeowner's decision to fly a Nazi flag, in a community lauded for its diversity and inclusion. Images of the home with the flag flying circulated on social media on Friday and were met with a chorus of outrage, prompting a statement by the city condemning the display. City officials said the flag has since been taken down on the homeowner's own accord, as the city could not intervene because...
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ-TV giving away more than 12K books to children through 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign
(WXYZ) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.
Tv20detroit.com
Mayor Duggan to host informational meeting on $100M Detroit at Work scholarships
DETRIOT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan plans to host an informational community meeting on how Detroiters can access a share of the $100 million Detroit at Work scholarships. Those eligible can get assistance through multiple programs. For example, residents can get paid while earning a high school diploma...
YAHOO!
Youths at Wayne County juvenile jail left mostly to educate themselves without teachers
Youths housed in Wayne County’s juvenile jail have largely been left to educate themselves for the past seven weeks because the charter school responsible for their education can’t send in teachers, the Free Press has learned. The county relocated juveniles to a former adult jail in Hamtramck in...
WIFR
Troopers in helicopter say they killed armed man in Detroit who shot at them
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan troopers shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday. He had been shining a laser into a police helicopter cockpit before shooting at it. It was the dark of the night, on Detroit’s Terry Street, just north of Fullerton. Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling when it...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor 'Snow Match' program inspires neighbors to help neighbors clear sidewalks
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is all a matter of perspective. You can see all the snow falling and see work, a task you have to take care of, or you can see an opportunity to be kind. Tiffany Ng saw that opportunity and seized it. She spent...
Detroit Public Library falls victim of $685,000 scam
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library was targeted in a wire fraud scam that ended up costing the library hundreds of thousands of dollars.The scam was recently brought to light but was initially revealed during a yearly audit of the library's finances in 2021. The scammers stole $685,221.64. Of the amount recovered for the library was $277,795.09. The total amount lost was $407,426.55.According to Detroit's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, someone hacked a library employee's email and convinced the city to transfer money to an unknown account. Where? That hasn't been disclosed. "Employees are in the cross hairs...
Following reports that his 5-year-old nephew shot and killed himself on Monday night after obtaining access to an unlocked gun, a 29-year-old Detroit man is now being charged. Keon Lavell Pritchett is accused with two counts of felony firearm possession as well as one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and tampering with evidence.
Tv20detroit.com
Farmington Hills Police finish phase 1 of legal review following shooting target image controversy
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department has finished its first phase of legal review. This comes after a boy scout troop snapped pictures of the department's police shooting targets that allegedly depicted black men. The Farmington Hills Police Chief says the pictures of the targets are a mischaracterization.
Tv20detroit.com
'A strike could be catastrophic to care' says exec rep for nursing home providers amid worker frustration
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "We take care of our community and it's time for the nursing home owners to take care of us," said nursing home worker Cheryl Mitchell during a recent rally. Mitchell is a member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). "We want higher wages and better...
Tv20detroit.com
'It's not about the money': Volunteer snow removal team shovels for Detroit seniors
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many Detroiters were facing a big snow cleanup after Wednesday's storm. Getting driveways and sidewalks clear can be a hassle, especially for older residents. That's why Detroit started a volunteer-based snow removal service. "These are the Detroiters that don't make the news," said Cecilia Dillar, a...
Tv20detroit.com
Charges filed against former educators for alleged treatment of special needs students
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Criminal charges are being filed against three former school workers who were fired last November from Monroe Intermediate School District. This comes amid allegations of improper conduct involving students with special needs. “My kid doesn’t speak or have a voice. So, someone needs to be...
wdet.org
Southfield teacher uses crowdfunding to help create safe space for her students
Third grade teacher Ronya Croitori says she reached her goal thanks to a generous WDET listener. An elementary school teacher in Metro Detroit has turned to the public to help her students have a safe spot away from classroom activity. Ronya Croitori is a third grade teacher at McIntyre Elementary...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for man with schizophrenia last seen Jan. 26
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man. Deshawn Diggs, 33, of Detroit was last seen on January 26 at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 17500 block of Warwick in Detroit when he left the location and has not been seen since.
Detroit News
Lunar New Year rings in, but California shooting mars celebrations in Detroit
Detroit― Red and gold dragons danced along the Detroit riverfront with Taiwanese performers Sunday afternoon to herald in the Lunar New Year, though a mass shooting at another celebration Sunday in California cast a shadow over the events and drew a quick response from local legislators in the Asian American Legislative Caucus.
wdet.org
Detroiters have overcome too much to be reduced to a trend
Oftentimes, we’ll see people wearing the “Detroit hustles harder” t-shirt when they travel, but then claiming their suburb when they’re back in the metro area. There’s a lot of different ways we talk about what it means to be a Detroiter, who gets to be a Detroiter and who decides that in the first place. And ultimately, why do we care so much?
Detroit’s long history of evicting Black people for profit
There’s a human cost to the city’s failure to enforce its new right to counsel ordinance
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of spending money mother stole from Veterans Affairs, Michigan Treasury pleads no contest
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of spending money that authorities say he knew his mother stole from Veterans Affairs and the Michigan Treasury pleaded no contest, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. Stephen Decker, 34, of Wyandotte, entered the plea for two counts of receiving stolen property...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
