Related
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
WOWT
Iowa allows private schools to use tax dollars
Unicam bill would provide more emergency services to sexual assault victims. Nebraska legislators are discussing a bill that would give more protections to sexual assault survivors. Pillen touts school choice bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gov. Pillen is pushing his school choice plan in Lincoln. Pete Ricketts sworn as U.S....
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen promises tax relief, more school funding in State of the State
LINCOLN. Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen said Wednesday in his first State of the State speech that two of the top priorities for Nebraska are education and tax cuts. “We all agree: We are taxed way too much in Nebraska,” Pillen said. “Our tax policy chases our kids out, chases our parents out of the state.”
KETV.com
Nebraska hospital groups say Gov. Pillen's budget proposal 'ignores the crisis'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A joint statement by multiple hospital groups said Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget ignores the "crisis" providers are facing as they care for Nebraskans. If you're impacted by a lack of access to health care services, the Nebraska Hospital Association said it could get worse. They...
1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
klkntv.com
Nebraska educators speak on Florida’s rejection of African American studies class
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska educators are speaking out on a rejection of an African American studies class in Florida. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration barred a class on African American studies from being taught in high schools. The state education department said the class violates...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
WOWT
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
klkntv.com
Nebraska legislative panel hears bill to ease requirements for vets to become teachers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Monday was the first day of legislative hearings at the Nebraska State Capitol. And the Education Committee had a busy day. One of the bills that was being heard was LB 188 from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. That bill would allow veterans who served...
klkntv.com
Should motorcyclists have to wear a helmet? Nebraska Legislature may say no
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would allow motorcycle riders to forgo a helmet. All of Nebraska’s surrounding states have similar laws, which allow riders over a set age limit to decide when to wear a helmet. “If this bill passes, LB 91,...
klkntv.com
Assault victims would be protected from debt collectors under Nebraska measure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new proposal aims to protect victims of assault and abuse from further pain during their darkest hours. The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday afternoon for Legislative Bill 315. It would prohibit medical providers from taking action against victims over...
redlakenationnews.com
All Federal Baiting and Poaching Charges Against Bowmars Dropped After 9-Year Investigation
Social media stars, record-setting bowhunters, and couple-preneurs, Josh and Sarah Bowmar out of Ankney, Iowa who've been in the limelight recently as part of a federal investigation related to hunts they conducted with a Nebraska outfitter, announce that all hunting violations against them have been dismissed after a nine-year battle to clear their name.
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
klkntv.com
Catholic churches in Nebraska echo Pope Francis’ statement on homosexuality
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pope Francis is making history as the first pope to speak out against countries that criminalize homosexuality, and Nebraska’s dioceses are following his lead. As the pope prepares for a trip to Africa, he reaffirmed the church’s stance on homosexuality, saying that it’s a...
tsln.com
Goes Joins Nebraska Beef Council Board
Kearney, NE – Mark Goes, a former livestock educator at Southeast Community College and cattle rancher from Odell, has been elected to the Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors in 2023. Goes will represent fellow beef producers in the council’s eighth district including Seward, Lancaster, Otoe, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer, Jefferson, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Goes will replace outgoing board member Gregg Wiedel from Hebron.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
klkntv.com
Nebraska bomb tech talks about how they respond to risky situations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The discovery of multiple explosives in Lincoln on Wednesday was a rare event, but law enforcement gets plenty of practice. “I might go a few weeks without any calls, but on average, our team, which is statewide, we run about 80 calls a year.” said Trooper Michael Mallery, a hazardous devices technician for the Nebraska State Patrol.
Comments / 1