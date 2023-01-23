Man Accused Of Covering Up Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Killing Gets 4-Year Sentence For His Role In Horrific Crime

A man who helped clean up a murder scene where a pregnant woman’s baby was cut out of her womb was sentenced to four years in prison in a plea agreement on Monday. Piotr Bobak, 44, accepted a reduced charge of obstructing justice after being additionally charged with concealing a homicide over his involvement in the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, in Chicago in 2019. “I regret every minute of it all,” Bobak said during a hearing. Bobak claims to have been misled by two women charged in the case: his then-girlfriend, Clarisa Figueroa, and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa. Prosecutors allege that the pair lured Ochoa-Lopez to Clarisa’s home, where they strangled her and cut the baby out, hiding Ochoa-Lopez’s body in a garbage can. The infant, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died months later. Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa’s cases are still pending.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO