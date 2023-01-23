Man Accused Of Covering Up Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Killing Gets 4-Year Sentence For His Role In Horrific Crime

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Chicago Hit-and-Run: Tragedy Strikes Austin NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
Listen: Mack Court murder suspect allegedly confessed to ex-girlfriend after shooting
A man accused of shooting five people inside a Mack Court home is alleged to have called his ex-girlfriend admitting to the crime.
Man, 40, stabbed to death during fight in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally stabbed during a fight Wednesday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 40-year-old was fighting with another male who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest just before midnight in the 10000 block of South Winston Avenue, according to police. The...
cwbchicago.com
After shooting a man in River North, he fought attempted murder charges and won. Here’s the remarkable story of how Ken Artis ‘got his life back’
On a warm Saturday night in June 2020, Kenderic Artis shot a man outside a bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, an area that was seeing more and more violent crime that officials linked to the local nightlife scene. Chicago police arrested Artis almost immediately. He spent the next...
$15,000 reward offered for information in year-old murder in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers will be handing out fliers on Saturday, trying to get attention for a year-old murder. Mario Heath, 37, was shot and killed on Jan. 26, 2022 near Kedzie and Roosevelt in the North Lawndale neighborhood.He was standing outside a stopped van when someone shot at him. Cook County Crime Stoppers plans to pass out fliers with his picture in the area on Saturday, offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the killer.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse
CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
CPD ‘Closely Monitoring' Release of Video Showing Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
UPDATE: Memphis authorities released police body camera video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Friday evening. Find the full story here. Chicago police and other city officials said they are "closely monitoring" the release of bodycam video from the Memphis Police Department Friday showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
Teen Charged with Fatally Shooting 17-Year-Old During Meetup to Sell Shoes in West Pullman
A Chicago man who agreed to sell a pair of designer sneakers through an online marketplace allegedly opened fire on a vehicle full of unarmed teens during their planned meetup in West Pullman, killing one and wounding another. Tony Mason III, 18, was held without bail Thursday after being charged...
cwbchicago.com
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
WGNtv.com
Man receives 4 years in connection to murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
CHICAGO — A man charged in connection to the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has been sentenced to four years in prison following a plea agreement. Piotr Bobak, 44, is the first to be sentenced in the case that rocked the city in 2019. According to court documents, Bobak received...
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
Man Who Cleaned Up Scene Where Victim’s Baby Cut Out Given Four Years
A man who helped clean up a murder scene where a pregnant woman’s baby was cut out of her womb was sentenced to four years in prison in a plea agreement on Monday. Piotr Bobak, 44, accepted a reduced charge of obstructing justice after being additionally charged with concealing a homicide over his involvement in the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, in Chicago in 2019. “I regret every minute of it all,” Bobak said during a hearing. Bobak claims to have been misled by two women charged in the case: his then-girlfriend, Clarisa Figueroa, and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa. Prosecutors allege that the pair lured Ochoa-Lopez to Clarisa’s home, where they strangled her and cut the baby out, hiding Ochoa-Lopez’s body in a garbage can. The infant, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died months later. Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa’s cases are still pending.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after teen fatally shot on South Side trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder and attempted murder after shooting two teens, killing one in West Pullman earlier this week. Police say Toney Mason III, 18, was arrested in Harvey after he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 17-year-old during a robbery on Sunday.
Man, woman found shot to death inside South Side home
Police are investigating the deaths as homicides.
fox32chicago.com
2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour
CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
fox32chicago.com
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
42-year-old man killed in Chatham shooting
A man was found shot to death Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side. About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.
Comments / 1