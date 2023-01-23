Read full article on original website
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal
Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members. Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.
Which former MLB players will make the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024?
After Scott Rolen was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, which former MLB players will earn their place in Cooperstown in 2024?. The “small Hall” mentality of voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) once again shined through on Tuesday when it was announced that only one former MLB player on the ballot had earned the necessary 75 percent of votes in order to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame (Scott Rolen was named on 76.3 of the returned ballots, culminating what has been a build of support over his six years on the ballot).
What makes Scott Rolen a Baseball Hall of Famer
Despite his case never being a slam dunk, here are six reasons one of the best third basemen of all time is headed to Cooperstown.
Baseball Hall of Fame: 2024's top first-year candidates
Next year's National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is chock-full of legendary names. Eight-time Gold Glove third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected to Cooperstown for the Class for 2023 through its traditional voting method — Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era Committee in December — but that likely won't be the case 12 months from now.
Jeff Kent displeased with Hall of Fame voting process
Jeff Kent came up empty in his 10th and final appearance on the writers’ ballot for entry into the Baseball
Seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen, a seven-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove winner and World Series champion, was narrowly elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Baseball Writer's Association of America announced.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
