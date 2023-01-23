ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers complete interview with Sean Payton

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
FILE - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Jan. 2, 2022. The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Sean Payton for their coaching vacancy on Monday.

Panthers owner David Tepper has also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and Steve Wilks, who was the team’s interim head coach this season, for the job.

The 59-year-old Payton is drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams with head coaching openings. including the Denver Broncos.

Payton did not coach this past season, but the New Orleans Saints still hold his rights. It’s unclear what type of draft pick compensation it would take from the Panthers to lure Payton from their division rivals.

Payton won the NFC South seven times with the Saints and the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, amassing a 152-89 record in the regular season and a 9-8 mark in the postseason.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

