The Next Generation Sequencing Market is a rapidly growing field with immense potential. It has revolutionized the way we study and analyze genetic information, providing scientists and researchers with unprecedented access to data that can be used to identify new treatments and cures for diseases. The market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years as more companies invest in this technology and its applications become more widespread. This will enable researchers to gain insights into complex biological processes at an unprecedented scale, allowing them to make advances in areas such as personalized medicine, diagnostics, drug discovery, and agricultural biotechnology. The global next generation sequencing market size accounted for $6,598.62 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35,503.66 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO