mama bear
2d ago
WTH is non-binary? Whatever happened to MALE and FEMALE?? These kids are getting brainwashed by social media and these crazy far left teachers. No wonder people are homeschooling their kids. I’d NEVER send my kids to a public school these days!
Reply(10)
12
lorac c.
2d ago
there are boys and there are girls. anything else is a mental emotional issue and they are too young to decide this choice of lifestyle. the lib left democrats have brainwashed our children young and old.
Reply
5
Deedledoors
2d ago
So sorry for this family. But, that said, how about getting these people the mental health care she needed.
Reply(2)
7
