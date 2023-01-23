Read full article on original website
Related
Hochul presses for more revisions to New York's bail reform laws
The governor, in her State of the State message, proposed revisions to the law to make it easier for judges to set bail for more “serious crimes.”
cityandstateny.com
The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police
Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
New York State's proposed Equal Rights Amendment stirs debate
NEW YORK — Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Roe v. Wade decision last year, there has been a renewed effort to codify the right to abortion into New York's state constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment does just that. Supporters say it also ensures gender equality. "New...
NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says no need to probe Kathy Hochul pay-to-play
ALBANY — State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Tuesday that her Democratic supermajority will not probe Gov. Kathy Hochul — despite mounting evidence of a $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving a donor tied to $300,000 in campaign cash to the governor. “I take her at her word,” Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said about the governor’s ongoing denials of wrongdoing. “We have to remember – I think all of us do – where we were when we had to figure out what to do to protect the people of New York and you know, getting the COVID tests was a paramount importance,” Stewart-Cousins added...
WRGB
New York State Equal Rights Amendment now in the hands of voters for approval
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — On Tuesday, lawmakers in Albany voted yes to putting an expansion of the state’s ‘Equal Protection Amendment’ on the ballot in 2024. “Laws are good. Constitutional protections are much more important,” said NYS Senator Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan). The New York State...
Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform
On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
Hochul faces tough choices on her rejected chief judge pick. None are good for her.
Hochul has been far from decisive on her next steps, warning reporters Tuesday not to make assumptions about her contemplativeness.
WCAX
Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot
Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul wants more money for DAs to enact criminal justice changes
Prosecutors in New York would receive millions of dollars more to help them implement criminal justice law changes under a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year as she seeks to navigate the thorny politics of addressing crime and public safety in New York. The proposal, which would increase funding...
nystateofpolitics.com
Bar association wants to clean up New York's messy succession
New York's gubernatorial line of succession needs to be clarified to ensure a clear procedure for when the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the New York State Bar Association on Monday said. The organization is backing an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine a transition of...
Kathy Hochul suddenly backs protecting cops from lawsuits as she fights with Democrats
ALBANY — Fresh off a historic defeat at the hands of lefty fellow Democrats opposed to her pick to lead New York’s top court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she opposes the idea of making it easier to sue individual police officers. “I don’t support the repeal of that,” she said after dodging the “qualified immunity” issue for months while campaigning for a full term in office last year. “[What] I do support is stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society,” she added. The comments come ahead of a Wednesday rally where progressives will begin a fresh push...
cityandstateny.com
Hochul, lawmakers, activists agree: It’s time for all-electric buildings in NY
Environmental advocates are hoping that this is the year that New York will get gas and oil out of its buildings. Some 200 activists are expected to rally in Albany Tuesday for a package of legislation to help electrify the state’s buildings as New York attempts to hit ambitious climate goals set in 2019.
Mayor Eric Adams is the last sane Democrat standing up in New York
With the hard-left Working Families Party actively campaigning against Mayor Eric Adams’ agenda in advance of June’s City Council primaries, it’s the duty of all sensible New Yorkers to rally behind him as the state’s only prominent Democrat willing to speak basic truths. The WFP means to use its power in Dem primaries to push lunatic causes like defunding the police and yet more “criminal-justice reform,” as if no-bail etc. weren’t bad enough. Adams, by contrast, on Sunday told ABC: “If you go into the average community of color or any community, they’ll tell you, ‘No, we want our police —...
NYS Equal Rights Amendment one step closer to being enshrined in constitution
The New York State Legislature passed an Equal Rights Amendment that would help update the state’s constitution. “In the 1938 version of the constitution, we said people of different races and different religions were protected from discrimination. We didn’t even think of women then. So it wasn’t women, it wasn’t gender identity. It wasn’t LGBTQ, […]
informnny.com
Report: New York poised to lead on tobacco policy
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — According to the American Lung Association’s 21st-annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released on Wednesday, New York State is in a position to solidify its leadership role on tobacco control policies. The state’s mixed grades remained the same for the second year in a row, with tobacco use rates in decline.
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
wnynewsnow.com
NY State Senator calls for gas tax suspension to continue
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — A New York State lawmaker is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and his colleagues in the legislature for a continuation of the gas tax suspension. At the end of last year’s session in June, the legislature implemented a suspension of the state sales tax charged per gallon of gas and diesel. The reduction reached about 16 cents per gallon statewide. The suspension ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?
Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
Comments / 0