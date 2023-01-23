ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
cityandstateny.com

The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police

Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

New York State's proposed Equal Rights Amendment stirs debate

NEW YORK — Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Roe v. Wade decision last year, there has been a renewed effort to codify the right to abortion into New York's state constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment does just that. Supporters say it also ensures gender equality. "New...
New York Post

NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says no need to probe Kathy Hochul pay-to-play

ALBANY — State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Tuesday that her Democratic supermajority will not probe Gov. Kathy Hochul — despite mounting evidence of a $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving a donor tied to $300,000 in campaign cash to the governor. “I take her at her word,” Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said about the governor’s ongoing denials of wrongdoing. “We have to remember – I think all of us do – where we were when we had to figure out what to do to protect the people of New York and you know, getting the COVID tests was a paramount importance,” Stewart-Cousins added...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCAX

Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot

Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul wants more money for DAs to enact criminal justice changes

Prosecutors in New York would receive millions of dollars more to help them implement criminal justice law changes under a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year as she seeks to navigate the thorny politics of addressing crime and public safety in New York. The proposal, which would increase funding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Bar association wants to clean up New York's messy succession

New York's gubernatorial line of succession needs to be clarified to ensure a clear procedure for when the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the New York State Bar Association on Monday said. The organization is backing an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine a transition of...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Kathy Hochul suddenly backs protecting cops from lawsuits as she fights with Democrats

ALBANY — Fresh off a historic defeat at the hands of lefty fellow Democrats opposed to her pick to lead New York’s top court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she opposes the idea of making it easier to sue individual police officers. “I don’t support the repeal of that,” she said after dodging the “qualified immunity” issue for months while campaigning for a full term in office last year. “[What] I do support is stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society,” she added. The comments come ahead of a Wednesday rally where progressives will begin a fresh push...
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams is the last sane Democrat standing up in New York

With the hard-left Working Families Party actively campaigning against Mayor Eric Adams’ agenda in advance of June’s City Council primaries, it’s the duty of all sensible New Yorkers to rally behind him as the state’s only prominent Democrat willing to speak basic truths. The WFP means to use its power in Dem primaries to push lunatic causes like defunding the police and yet more “criminal-justice reform,” as if no-bail etc. weren’t bad enough. Adams, by contrast, on Sunday told ABC: “If you go into the average community of color or any community, they’ll tell you, ‘No, we want our police —...
NEW YORK STATE
informnny.com

Report: New York poised to lead on tobacco policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — According to the American Lung Association’s 21st-annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released on Wednesday, New York State is in a position to solidify its leadership role on tobacco control policies. The state’s mixed grades remained the same for the second year in a row, with tobacco use rates in decline.
NEW YORK STATE
wnynewsnow.com

NY State Senator calls for gas tax suspension to continue

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — A New York State lawmaker is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and his colleagues in the legislature for a continuation of the gas tax suspension. At the end of last year’s session in June, the legislature implemented a suspension of the state sales tax charged per gallon of gas and diesel. The reduction reached about 16 cents per gallon statewide. The suspension ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?

Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy