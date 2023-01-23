ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

City of Statesboro accepting applications for Planning Commission

The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Planning Commission. The appointments are for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located in City Hall. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is Feb. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT

The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles...
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Historical Society hosting 3 free events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Historical Society’s Georgia History Festival will host three free, public events in February. The Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe State Historic Site is on Feb. 4-5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The living history program features costumed interpreters and vendors who offer a taste of life for the first settlers from colonial Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Dean Forest Rd. construction impacting local businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Construction on Dean Forest Rd. is causing concern among businesses that call the roadway home. Drivers aren’t the only ones affected by the Dean Forest construction. A local restaurant that sits right on this road says her business has been impacted in a negative way. Ronnie’s Restaurant has been a staple […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens with In-Person Events Feb. 1

Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) will take place February 1 – 28 in-person with the central theme, “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black culture, the festival will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as, historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy