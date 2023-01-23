ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Girls Hoops AP Poll: Not Much Movement in Latest Polls

*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Camas (7) 14-2...
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

Yelm football star looking for new home

A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
YELM, WA
Chronicle

Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers

Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
OLYMPIA, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Can’t Keep Up with T-Birds

Tumwater: Collins 25, Harroun 14, L. Brewer 11, Hopkins 7, T. Brewer 6, Malroy 6, C. Morgan 4, Anthony 2, Campbell 2, B. Morgan 2. Centralia: Ballard 7, Nuert 2, Vallejo 17, Daarud 8. For the second time this season, the Tumwater boys basketball team ran past Centralia with ease...
CENTRALIA, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia

New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
OLYMPIA, WA

