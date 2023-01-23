ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 8

Dolfan
2d ago

Good for him! Will be interesting to hear folks still complain that teachers don’t get paid. $48K to start for 9 months of work is pretty dang good. And he is going to stop teachers from being garnished those dumb union dues. Never understood why people pay unions hard earned money to be a member of a union. What’s the benefit? Nothing really that they couldn’t do themselves.

Reply
3
Related
WJHG-TV

Florida Governor Teacher Rights Bill

If you would like to get involved, contact your local county's mitigation management team. Cold air is moving into the panhandle and will be around through Saturday. Airport officials held their monthly meeting today. Suit Up For Success. Updated: 5 hours ago. Many companies around Bay County are hiring, and...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots

Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Why a Black history class was banned in Florida schools

Can Black history be taught in Florida? State officials say yes — but they have also put a stop to a new Advanced Placement high school class on the topic, saying it violates a state prohibition on the use of "critical race theory" concepts in Sunshine State classrooms. The class "is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the Florida Department of Education said in an unsigned letter. But critics like state Sen. Shevrin Jones say measures like the "Stop WOKE Act" discourage an honest discussion of America's racial history and are creating "an entire generation of Black...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy