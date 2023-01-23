ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds included fabricating business losses, claiming false charitable donations and/or falsely claiming education credits for customers.
KNOE TV8

Homeowner’s insurance crisis in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special season to debate Louisiana’s insurance crisis begins next week in Baton Rouge. “This was a bill we passed in 2022, and they want us to put some dollars toward that fund to hopefully either attract or obtain existing state insurers in the property and casualty market,” State Representative Michael Echols (R-14) explained.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Area employers should pay attention to Blue Cross acquisition

Area employers should pay close attention to the acquisition of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and stay in “constant contact” with their health agents in the coming months, says Ronnell Nolan, the Baton Rouge-based president and CEO of Health Agents for America. “Stay in the know...
K945

Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents

Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
The Center Square

Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes

(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last week aimed at gauging the impact of a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that took effect on Jan. 1. The new contract with CVS Caremark resulted in some independent pharmacies opting out of the network because...
WAFB

Company to acquire Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A company named Elevance Health is set to acquire Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. The following information was released by both companies:. Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement through which Elevance Health agrees to acquire Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (BCBSLA). BCBSLA will join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
WAFB

Feds say Louisiana has held inmates past their legal release dates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to your civil rights inside the Criminal Justice System, Louisiana doesn’t exactly get an A on its report card. The Department of Justice issued a report showing that found Louisiana Department of Corrections kept inmates in prison longer than they were supposed to serve. Civil rights attorney, William Most, says he has at least two lawsuits for violations of the 14th amendment.
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA
KTBS

How 2022 Gun Sales in Louisiana Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MyArkLaMiss

Justice Department finds Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections violates the Constitution by incarcerating people beyond their release dates

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Justice Department announced that it has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (LDOC) routinely confines people in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, which […]
Lake Charles American Press

Gubernatorial candidate and LC native Hewitt shares her vision

Lake Charles native and Barbe High School graduate Sharon Hewitt said she brings a different set of skills to the table in her race for Louisiana’s next governor. The Republican state senator, who is based in Slidell and represents District 1, spoke with the American Press editorial board via phone to share her vision of what the state could become under her leadership.
WAFB

WAFB

