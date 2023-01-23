Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after shooting two officers in hours-long standoff in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 37-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a Puyallup apartment was arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday evening. Residents in a Puyallup neighborhood were asked to shelter in place due to a person barricading themselves in a home nearby and firing shots, according to police. The...
kptv.com
Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
q13fox.com
Suspect detained after fatal shooting in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near Southwest 305th Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest at about 7:30 a.m. Police said the shooter was detained and there is no ongoing threat to the community. It's unknown what led up to...
Chronicle
Sirens: Driver Flees From Police; Stolen Vehicle Recovery; Theft Reports
• An unknown suspect reportedly stole something from a hardware store in the 1600 block of Harrison Avenue at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Jan. 23. • Just after 7:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, a backpack with a computer was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Johnson Road the night prior.
Two Puyallup officers shot, injured after standoff with armed suspect
Residents at two Puyallup apartment complexes were ordered to shelter in place for hours Tuesday, while Puyallup police tried to talk an armed man out of one of the units. It all started as a domestic violence incident at 1:17 p.m. at the River Trail Apartments in the 1700 block of East Main Street in Puyallup. A 911 caller reported their ex-boyfriend had violated a court order and showed up at the apartment and was hiding in the closet.
q13fox.com
WATCH: Burglar caught roaming through home in Tacoma, detectives seek help identifying suspect
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on video roaming through someone’s home earlier this month. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Jan. 11, a man burglarized a home in the 4700 block of Waller Rd. E near Swan Creek Park in Tacoma.
Chronicle
Mineral Murder Suspect Jailed Pending Charges
This story has been updated here: https://www.chronline.com/stories/two-suspects-in-unrelated-homicides-released-wednesday-pending-charges-in-lewis-county,307953. A Mineral woman suspected of killing a man in Mineral Sunday night will be held at the Lewis County Jail through Thursday morning as detectives finish their investigation into the incident, a Lewis County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. The suspect, Michelle Le...
Chronicle
Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County
It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Receives Final Report in Aron Christensen Death Investigation
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office intends to refer Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office within the next two weeks, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. A hiker found Christensen, 49, of Portland, dead next to his 4-month-old puppy Buzzo on the 101 trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake just after 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Chronicle
Two Arrested, Stolen Car Recovered Following High-Speed Escape Attempt in Grays Harbor County
Two suspects were arrested after attempting to escape the Aberdeen Police Department following a tip about possible intoxicated driving at a local convenience store. Roger James Spike-Like, 35, of King County, and Kyra Ashley Jane Olson, 25, of Pierce County were arrested Monday afternoon and are currently awaiting formal charges in the Aberdeen city jail.
KATU.com
Family of South Hill woman run over by her own vehicle question circumstances of her death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Family members are raising questions surrounding the death of a woman who died after she was run over by her own vehicle on the morning of Jan. 10. Imelda Rodriguez Ramel, 55, was identified by family as the woman who died in the incident that happened on the 7800 block of 165th Street Court E in South Hill.
Chronicle
$250K Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Back at Centralia Health Care Facility
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has issued a $250,000 warrant for the arrest of a man accused of grabbing a woman by her throat and throwing her against a wall, breaking her back, at a medical facility in Centralia last May. The defendant, Joshua D. Rockwell, 37, of Edmonds,...
Two Washington police officers shot during 6-hour standoff with man barricaded in ex’s apartment
Two police officers in Puyallup, Washington, were wounded in a shooting with a man who barricaded himself inside his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Tuesday, authorities said.
q13fox.com
Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects who threatened a store employee with a taser. On Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 a.m., the got out of a stolen Kia Forte and entered the store at 16500 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway.
610KONA
Victims Identified in Olympia House Fire
A fire over the weekend in Olympia took the lives of five people, two adults and three children. The Sherman Valley Ranch home, on the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Rd SW, was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived early Saturday morning. West Thurston Fire along with...
Chronicle
Ex-Green Hill School Employee Accused of Giving Gun to Former Inmate Involved in Drive-By Shootings
A former Green Hill School employee is facing charges in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly giving a gun to a former inmate who was later arrested in connection to drive-by shootings in Cowlitz County. The former employee is also accused of lying to police by claiming the gun was...
Man arrested in connection with Brewmaster’s House arson in Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. — A man was arrested for arson on Monday after surveillance cameras captured him lighting the Brewmaster’s House building on fire on Jan. 21, according to the Tumwater Police Department. Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, Tumwater police and crews with the Tumwater Fire Department responded to...
Thurston County house fire that killed 5 ruled accidental
Thurston County Fire officials say a house fire that killed five members of the same family over the weekend was not intentionally set. Members of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called in to determine the cause and concluded it was most likely accidental. Crews from...
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Accidents; Hit-and-Run; Malicious Mischief; DUI Arrest
Hit-and-Run • A dark gray Mazda passenger car lost control and collided with a metal street light pole and two city owned street signs on Harrison Avenue near Caveness Drive at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 21. The Mazda was observed leaving the area southbound on Caveness Drive with extensive front end damage, according to the Centralia Police Department. Parts of the bumper cover and headlight were found at the scene. Officers were able to determine the vehicle was likely a 2009-2014 Mazda 3 or Mazda 6 dark gray in color. The vehicle should have significant damage on the right front corner. The Centralia Police Department asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to contact Lewis County Central Dispatch at 360-740-1105 or the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680.
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Looking for Robbery Suspect Who Displayed Knife, Charged at Employee
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of robbery at the Home Depot store on Marvin Road. The man entered the store Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to police, then prepared to steal items from the store. When the man was confronted by a loss prevention...
