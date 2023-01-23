ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral, WA

kptv.com

Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect detained after fatal shooting in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near Southwest 305th Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest at about 7:30 a.m. Police said the shooter was detained and there is no ongoing threat to the community. It's unknown what led up to...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
MyNorthwest

Two Puyallup officers shot, injured after standoff with armed suspect

Residents at two Puyallup apartment complexes were ordered to shelter in place for hours Tuesday, while Puyallup police tried to talk an armed man out of one of the units. It all started as a domestic violence incident at 1:17 p.m. at the River Trail Apartments in the 1700 block of East Main Street in Puyallup. A 911 caller reported their ex-boyfriend had violated a court order and showed up at the apartment and was hiding in the closet.
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Mineral Murder Suspect Jailed Pending Charges

This story has been updated here: https://www.chronline.com/stories/two-suspects-in-unrelated-homicides-released-wednesday-pending-charges-in-lewis-county,307953. A Mineral woman suspected of killing a man in Mineral Sunday night will be held at the Lewis County Jail through Thursday morning as detectives finish their investigation into the incident, a Lewis County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. The suspect, Michelle Le...
MINERAL, WA
Chronicle

Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County

It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
610KONA

Victims Identified in Olympia House Fire

A fire over the weekend in Olympia took the lives of five people, two adults and three children. The Sherman Valley Ranch home, on the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Rd SW, was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived early Saturday morning. West Thurston Fire along with...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Vehicle Accidents; Hit-and-Run; Malicious Mischief; DUI Arrest

Hit-and-Run • A dark gray Mazda passenger car lost control and collided with a metal street light pole and two city owned street signs on Harrison Avenue near Caveness Drive at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 21. The Mazda was observed leaving the area southbound on Caveness Drive with extensive front end damage, according to the Centralia Police Department. Parts of the bumper cover and headlight were found at the scene. Officers were able to determine the vehicle was likely a 2009-2014 Mazda 3 or Mazda 6 dark gray in color. The vehicle should have significant damage on the right front corner. The Centralia Police Department asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to contact Lewis County Central Dispatch at 360-740-1105 or the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680.
CENTRALIA, WA

