After Years of Unsanctioned Cookie-Inspired Cocktails, The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Finally Embraces the Booze — and Much More

Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Finally Gets Some James Beard Award Restaurant Respect — Texas Semifinalists Abound and Cowtown’s Included This Time
James Beard Foundation announces this year's Semi-Finalists, and Goldee's Barbecue is one of 20 semifinalist in the running for Best Chef Texas. The 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists were revealed today and as usual Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio chefs, restaurants and bars received lots of love from the food world’s version of the Oscars. But this time Fort Worth’s often overlooked restaurant scene also garnered two nominations.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals
The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
papercitymag.com
Inside T Bar M Racquet Club’s Slick $70 Million Makeover and Ambitious Plans for Texas Tennis
A rendering of a new stadium-style court at T Bar M Racquet Club. (courtesy of Lake | Flato) About a year ago, Brady Wood, founder of hospitality investment firm WoodHouse (Park House, José), found himself discussing a recent acquisition, T Bar M Racquet Club, with Dirk Nowitzki. “Don’t eff up the tennis,” warned Dallas’ greatest athlete — only he didn’t censor it.
papercitymag.com
A Space-Themed Bagel Shop Opens Downtown, Two Hands Comes to The Quad, and James Beard Announces Its 2023 Semifinalists
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
papercitymag.com
1990s Country Music Makes a Glorious Comeback at a Fort Worth Rodeo Party Like No Other — The Grand Entry Gala Keeps the Fun Rolling
Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, and Neal McCoy perform at the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala. )Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography) Fort Worth loves the rodeo. Every January, rodeo season arrives with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. For the past 10 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has ushered in this much beloved time in Cowtown with the Grand Entry Gala. This is no ordinary gala with it taking place on Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum’s arena floor.
papercitymag.com
New North Texas Coffee Shops to Check Out Right Now
Over the past few years, Dallas has quickly turned into a coffee city. According to this new data from Clever, we’re the 11th best in the nation — above fellow Texas cities Austin (No. 14) and Houston (No. 29) — and earned special callouts for two local gems. Congrats, Cultivar Coffee and Peaberry Coffee!
Baby gorilla stands up for first time with helping hand from mom
FORT WORTH, TX – Bruno, a nearly three-month-old gorilla at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, stood up for the first time with some support from his mom, Gracie, the zoo announced on Wednesday, January 25. Video posted by the Fort Worth Zoo shows Bruno holding hands with Gracie as he pushes himself up off the ground and stays upright […]
Dallas Observer
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
orlandoparkstop.com
New Details Revealed for Universal Theme Park in Texas – Universal Kids Frisco
Universal Parks & Resorts have announced that a brand new theme park is being built in Frisco, Texas—but it will be unlike any of their existing parks. This new destination will feature kid-friendly rides set within immersive lands, as well as a 300-room hotel. Thanks to some newly released...
papercitymag.com
Long-Awaited 61 Osteria Restaurant Is Set to Make a Big First Impression — Fort Worth Gets a Dreamy Italian Spot From a Powerhouse Duo
Tagliatelle Bolognese brings braised brisket, veal and pork based sugo with aged parmesan at 61 Osteria. (Photo by Kathy Tran) Downtown Fort Worth’s dynamic duo of restaurateur Adam Jones and his longtime chef Blaine Staniford has produced two of the city’s best restaurants. First at Grace and then with its casual bistro sister restaurant Little Red Wasp. Now Jones and Staniford’s long-awaited dreamy Italian restaurant dubbed 61 Osteria is set to open next Tuesday, January 31.
Some Like it HOT, Award Winning Cedar Hill Salsa Is a Hit!
Kayla Cantu grew up watching her mother and grandmother make salsa – different, of course, but both quite tasty. That family tradition has now turned into her own enterprising business for Kayla. “Salsa and chips has always been an ultimate snack in my family before the main meal,” she...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
Is Something Strange And Sinister Happening At The Dallas Zoo?
Recently, the Dallas Zoo lost, then thankfully found, an extremely rare clouded leopard named Nova. She was found near her enclosure unharmed and was returned to her own space that she shares with her sister Luna. How could Nova get out? It appears that she was intentionally let out:. Officials...
CandysDirt.com
Midcentury Fans Will Love This Oak Cliff ‘70s Lovely
Midcentury modern architecture is one of the most iconic aesthetics in the history of American homes and these days, we can’t get enough of it. These incredible houses are defined by clean lines, minimalist design, oversized windows, and open interiors where fun meets functionality. So, it’s exciting to see a gorgeous midcentury marvel hit the market (even if it’s not technically midcentury-built.)
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Red Phone Booth, A Prohibition Experience Will Open In The Colony
Red Phone Booth is bringing its 1920s prohibition experience to The Colony, Texas. The new location will open in the Grotto at Grandscape this March. Red Phone Booth is a unique dining and drinking experience, featuring a turn-of-the-century craft cocktail selection and an exclusive cigar program. While the lounge will be open to the public, part of the prohibition experience is guests need a secret phone number from a member, local hotel or restaurant to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.
This is the best hot sauce in Texas & the top hot sauce shops around Dallas
Hot sauce, it's a condiment like no other that can not only bring incredible flavor to any dish you're consuming but really bring the heat as well and there's no shortage of insanely hot sauces out there.
