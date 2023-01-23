A woman who suspected she had endometriosis found out that she had cervical cancer after experiencing symptoms for six months.Sarah Carey, 40, was experiencing stomach cramps and heavy bleeding after sexual intercourse and guessed she had endometriosis – a long-term condition where tissue similar to the womb’s lining grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, causing pelvic pain and severe pain during and after sex.Carey hadn’t had a smear test – a medical screening that checks the health of your cervix – for seven years. “I was avoiding it because I had given birth to...

