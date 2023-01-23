Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New School Bus Service Restrictions For Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some students in Kaukauna will no longer be eligible to ride the bus starting in the fall of 2023. “All grades who live outside of two miles from their school will now qualify for busing,” Superintendent Mike Slowinski said. “Whereas students living inside of two miles will either find their own transportation or walk to school.”
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
Race For Green Bay Mayor Is Anything But Non-Partisan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In less than a month, voters in Green Bay will be voting for their preferred candidate for mayor, with the top two vote getters advancing to April’s general election. If campaign money raised is any indication, two candidates already have a significant edge.
A Community Rallies After Tragedy On The Road
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side...
Kewaunee’s Next Top Cop Is A First
KEWAUNEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Kewaunee is entering a new era of leadership for its police department. Robin Mueller, previously the department’s assistant police chief, became the city’s first female police chief Monday. A Kewaunee native, Mueller was also the city’s first female police officer. She was...
DNR confirms CWD in Waupaca County harvested deer
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Waupaca County in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage County borders. The deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe and is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer detection in Waupaca County.
Appleton’s College Avenue Could See Lane Changes in the Near Future
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. City officials are proposing the street to switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side then a turn lane in the middle.
School Reports Second Teen Has Died After Weekend Car Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second teen has died as a result of a weekend crash. St. Mary’s Springs Academy notified parents Wednesday that Tommy Koenigs died. He was a sophomore at the school. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed Koenigs’ death....
Lights on Green Bay Bridges to Remember Hit-and-Run Victim
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating...
Green Bay’s Airport Expands Service to Meet Passenger Demand
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay’s airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said...
Kitchen Fire Damages Fond du Lac Apartments
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from...
Green Bay Police Investigate Suspicious Package of Narcotics Mailed to Police Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, containing narcotics that was mailed through the United States Postal Service and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis. The package was intercepted internally before reaching...
Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
Brown County Investigators Seeking Identity of Burglary Suspect in Surveillance Video
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a potential burglary suspect. Deputies are asking the public to help identify the individual in the video below. The burglary took place at a business in Howard. No other details, including the date, time, name...
