Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols Funeral Plans Revealed As Memphis Cops Avoid Criminal Charges
Tyre Nichols' funeral plans were announced as the Memphis police officers involved in the traffic stop that led to his death avoid charges. The post Tyre Nichols Funeral Plans Revealed As Memphis Cops Avoid Criminal Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Memphis DA: Video release may coincide with charge decision
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told The Associated Press that investigators probing Tyre Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest want to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing the video this week or next week. The timetable has rankled activists who...
Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
Feds: Investigation into Tyre Nichols' death may take time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, “may take some time." Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said...
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage
After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
Man shot in Frayser, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
MPD debunks rumors of serial killer in Westwood homicides
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six dead people, all found in the Westwood and Walker Homes areas of Southwest Memphis. A months-long string of homicides led many people to fear rumors a serial killer. But Memphis police said that rumor is untrue. “There’s a serial killer in Westwood. A serial killer,”...
Lawsuit claimed officer in Tyre Nichols case beat inmate unconscious in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the former Memphis police officers fired after the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols faced a previous lawsuit from an inmate who claimed he was beaten unconscious. The case goes back to 2016 when the inmate filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Demetrius Haley, who at that time […]
Memphis Firefighters Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Traffic Stop Removed From Job As Investigation Widens
Memphis firefighters were "relieved of duty" amid a widening investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop resulted in brutal police violence. The post Memphis Firefighters Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Traffic Stop Removed From Job As Investigation Widens appeared first on NewsOne.
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Victims in two states help police nab alleged carjacker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man responsible for a carjacking in Memphis and an auto theft in Cleveland, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Monday. Altrez Logan, 23, is facing charges in Tennessee for carjacking, aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony. Police said on December […]
WREG
Tyre Nichols’ family, attorneys see ‘appalling’ arrest video, ask for justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tyre Nichols was beaten by police for three minutes, 80 to 100 yards from his home as he called repeatedly for his mother, whose name was tattooed on his arm, family members and attorneys said Monday. Nichols’ mother and stepfather were joined by their attorneys...
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
tri-statedefender.com
Rally set as pursuit continues for ‘Justice for Tyre Nichols’
A rally for justice in the death of Tyre D. Nichols is set for Monday after his family meets with city officials and views video footage of his death. National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family in wrongful death litigation, will be at the gathering at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church, 538 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It is scheduled for 1 p.m.
‘Disgusting’ Memphis city councilman says of Tyre Nichols body-cam video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols is readying themselves for a day of emotion as they’re expected to view police body-cam video of the “confrontations” with Memphis police that led to Nichols’ death. Authorities have promised to release video from Nichols’ arrest afterwards,...
2 MFD personnel relieved from duty after Tyre Nichols’ death, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two personnel with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) were relieved from their duties in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday. The unnamed personnel were “involved in the initial patient care” of Nichols, who died Jan. 10, three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers, officials said.
Attorneys: Autopsy shows Tyre Nichols suffered ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An independent autopsy indicated that Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating”, according to attorneys representing his family. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after he was involved in a traffic stop that left him critically injured three days earlier. Five Memphis police officers involved in his arrest were […]
