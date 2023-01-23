Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
chatsports.com
Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'
Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
Tottenham star Son Heung-min escapes red card after horror tackle on Fulham’s Tete as fans slam ‘unbelievable’ decision
TOTTENHAM star Son Heung-Min escaped a red card after a horror tackle on Fulham’s Kenny Tete. And fans were less than impressed with the “unbelievable” decision in Monday night’s Premier League battle. Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals as his strike secured a...
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
‘Bit awkward’ – Sam Surridge left red-faced as he does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration before goal vs Man Utd is ruled out
SAM SURRIDGE trolled Manchester United by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration - then saw his goal ruled out. The Nottingham Forest striker was left red-faced when VAR chalked what would have been his equaliser off. Surridge, 24, thought he had brought his side level in the first leg of their Carabao...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Kolo Touré fired as Wigan manager after less than two months in charge
Wigan have sacked their manager, Kolo Touré, after less than two months with the club failing to win any of his nine games in charge. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender signed a three-and-a-half year deal when he took the job on 29 November but picked up only two points from seven league games and also suffered defeat in the FA Cup at the hands of Luton after a replay. Last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to the same opposition in the league left Wigan bottom of the Championship, four points from safety.
BBC
Emma Hayes: Chelsea boss says solutions needed to stop WSL call-offs
The Women's Super League needs to find a solution to prevent games being called off because of frozen pitches, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Their WSL home match with Liverpool on Sunday was abandoned after six minutes when conditions were deemed unsafe. The game - live on BBC Two -...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Ronaldo’s Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup
(Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr were knocked of the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh. The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D’Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
(Reuters) – Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year’s World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final. England struggled before arriving in Qatar and were booed after losing 4-0 at home to Hungary...
U.S. Soccer shake-up makes Gregg Berhalter a long shot to continue as USMNT coach
Officially, Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to continue as U.S. men's national team head coach. Earnie Stewart said so earlier this month. After Stewart decided to leave hispost as U.S. Soccer sporting director, still, "nothing has changed on that front," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said Thursday. But dominoes...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-South Korea coach Bell targets deep run at women’s World Cup
(Reuters) – South Korea women’s coach Colin Bell has set his sights on steering the team to the latter stages of the women’s World Cup in July and August, as they aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish at the Asian Cup. South Korea will...
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Everton star Amadou Onana SNUBS Chelsea transfer interest leaving door open for Arsenal to sign £50m-rated midfielder
EVERTON star Amadou Onana has snubbed a move to Chelsea which could open the door for Arsenal to get revenge for their Mykhailo Mudryk hijacking. Onana's future on Merseyside looks bleak after Sky Sports reported that he failed to report to training on Tuesday. And the Telegraph claimed that Chelsea,...
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag opens up on Manchester United star claiming “he can do better”
Erik ten Hag has opened up about Manchester United winger Antony, claiming “he can do better”. Antony has shown signs of inconsistency since making the move to Manchester United but it was never going to be easy making the step up to the Premier League. Adapting to a...
Tottenham wanted me to GET RID of Harry Kane says ex-manager Tim Sherwood as he reveals star’s best attribute
TOTTENHAM wanted to get rid of Harry Kane before he made his Premier League debut, according to former manager Tim Sherwood. The England captain, 29, moved level with Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time leading scorer on Monday night as he bagged his 266th goal for the club in their 1-0 win over Fulham.
Liverpool now favourites in Jude Bellingham transfer race ahead of Real Madrid and Man City as Dortmund talks hot up
LIVERPOOL are reportedly the favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England starlet is one of the most sought-after names on the planet after a stellar World Cup. Bellingham has previously been linked with Liverpool, as well as the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Rybakina beats Azarenka to reach first Australian Open final
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Elena Rybakina stormed to her first Australian Open final with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, wearing the twice champion down in a cagey first set before dominating to close out the match. Wimbledon champion Rybakina will next meet the winner of the...
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
BBC
William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure
Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
