Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
The Guardian

Kolo Touré fired as Wigan manager after less than two months in charge

Wigan have sacked their manager, Kolo Touré, after less than two months with the club failing to win any of his nine games in charge. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender signed a three-and-a-half year deal when he took the job on 29 November but picked up only two points from seven league games and also suffered defeat in the FA Cup at the hands of Luton after a replay. Last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to the same opposition in the league left Wigan bottom of the Championship, four points from safety.
BBC

Emma Hayes: Chelsea boss says solutions needed to stop WSL call-offs

The Women's Super League needs to find a solution to prevent games being called off because of frozen pitches, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Their WSL home match with Liverpool on Sunday was abandoned after six minutes when conditions were deemed unsafe. The game - live on BBC Two -...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Ronaldo’s Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

(Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr were knocked of the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh. The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D’Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match.
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup

(Reuters) – Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year’s World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final. England struggled before arriving in Qatar and were booed after losing 4-0 at home to Hungary...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-South Korea coach Bell targets deep run at women’s World Cup

(Reuters) – South Korea women’s coach Colin Bell has set his sights on steering the team to the latter stages of the women’s World Cup in July and August, as they aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish at the Asian Cup. South Korea will...
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Rybakina beats Azarenka to reach first Australian Open final

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Elena Rybakina stormed to her first Australian Open final with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, wearing the twice champion down in a cagey first set before dominating to close out the match. Wimbledon champion Rybakina will next meet the winner of the...
FOX Sports

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
BBC

William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...

