The first Associated Press girls' basketball state poll was released on Monday and one local team cracked the top 10.
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (11-10, 3-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-16, 1-7 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -9.5; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces the Hampton Pirates after Jyare Davis scored 28 points in Delaware's 77-74 overtime loss to the Drexel Dragons. The Pirates are 3-4 on their home...
Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 4, Spring Valley 4, Princeton 3, Oak Hill 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 1. Others receiving votes: Lewis County 3, North Marion 3, Keyser 2, Wayne 2, Weir 2. Class AA. 1. Williamstown (9) 12-0 98 T1. 2. Bluefield (1) 7-3 88 T1. 3. Chapmanville...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – With perhaps the biggest shot of her career, Morgantown’s Mia Henkins is the Harry Green Athlete of the Week. Playing the rival University Hawks in a top ten matchup for the second time in less than a week, Henkins proved to be the hero, knocking down two game-tying three-pointers in the […]
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $75,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for four arts and music programs across West Virginia. “West Virginia has a rich cultural history, and it’s...
