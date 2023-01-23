ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Porterville Recorder

Delaware faces Hampton following Davis' 28-point game

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (11-10, 3-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-16, 1-7 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -9.5; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces the Hampton Pirates after Jyare Davis scored 28 points in Delaware's 77-74 overtime loss to the Drexel Dragons. The Pirates are 3-4 on their home...
HAMPTON, VA
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Mia Henkins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – With perhaps the biggest shot of her career, Morgantown’s Mia Henkins is the Harry Green Athlete of the Week. Playing the rival University Hawks in a top ten matchup for the second time in less than a week, Henkins proved to be the hero, knocking down two game-tying three-pointers in the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

