marthastewart.com

How to Clean Blinds, Shades, and Curtains the Right Way

When it comes to routine household cleaning, window treatments are often overlooked. But just like other areas of your home, blinds, curtains, and shades can be a collection site for dust and dirt. Not only does regular upkeep of your window treatments reduce unwanted allergens in your house, it also enhances their appearance and longevity.
12tomatoes.com

“Earthship Homes” Are Taking Over Tiny Living And It’s Easy To See Why

“Earthship homes” are one of the latest trends that we have seen online and we are going to be honest, we were struggling to wrap our minds around them at first. They certainly do not look like the homes that we are familiar with. We are used to homes that have a box-like shape, with sharp corners and straight lines as far as the eye can see.
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Family Handyman

A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning

I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
SPY

I Just Moved Into a New Home And Used Endoscope Inspection Cameras To See Behind Walls For Hidden Dangers

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Few things scare me in life, but buying my first home brought it to a whole new level. I can’t even begin to tell you about the special surprises that awaited me throughout the process. One of the biggest unknowns was whether or not the home I bought was still using knob and tube wiring, which has long been phased out due to the potential of it being a fire hazard. While paying an electrician to come out and cut out a portion...
Family Handyman

Freshen Up Your Basement and Floors—Shop Steam Cleaners As Low as $55

There’s nothing that cleans faster than steam, but steam cleaner sales are few and far between. That’s bad news for me. As Sales Editor of Family Handyman, I refuse to pay full price for anything, but I need a new steam cleaner that can handle my cat Nancy and her penchant for mess-making. Psst—read our review of the FurZapper if you always find pet hair on your clothing.
lifetrixcorner.com

How To Protect Your Home When Local Break-In Rates Increase

In today’s world, crime seems to be running rampant. Whether you live in a big city or small town, chances are you know someone whose home has been broken into at some point. Needless to say, you don’t want you and your home to become the latest crime statistic. Rather than worry about your home being burglarized, here are some steps you can take to protect your home when local break-in rates start to increase.
heckhome.com

Understanding Ceiling Water Damage

Water damage can happen to any home. The leading cause of water damage in the house is roof or ceiling leaks. Knowing how to spot ceiling water damage and what steps to take to restore it can help prevent further damage and costly repairs. Ceiling water damage typically occurs when a leak in the roof, plumbing, or other areas of your home allows water to seep through and saturate the drywall, plaster, paint, and insulation underneath. Here are ten tell-tale signs that your roof is plagued by ceiling water damage.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 ways to tell that your house needs a new roof

One of the most important aspects of maintaining a safe and functional house is keeping the roof in good shape. The roof keeps the elements at bay, especially moisture from wet Western Pennsylvania weather. Whether rain, sleet, snow or hail, a leaky or nonfunctional roof will allow weather to threaten any property.

