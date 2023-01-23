ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Julian Sands: Missing actor’s family give update after Brit film star vanished while hiking in mountains

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE family of Julian Sands have shared an update on his disappearance after the actor vanished on a mountain hike.

A search is currently underway to locate the British actor, 65, who was last seen in California's San Gabriel Mountains, near the Mount Baldy area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpsR6_0kOdO7TK00
Julian Sands disappeared on a hike Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03r4V8_0kOdO7TK00
The actor disappeared in San Gabriel Mountains, near the Mount Baldy Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0r6p_0kOdO7TK00
The actor's car was located in the area Credit: Fox11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wf870_0kOdO7TK00
He is best known for his role in the film A Room with a View Credit: Alamy

His worried family praised the "heroic" efforts of Californian authorities in a statement shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

The statement read: "Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home."

The statement went on to list various organisations involved in the search operations which have entered their 11th day.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support," it added.

Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's office after the 65-year-old disappeared near LA in California.

The actor was planning to complete the dangerous trek in a day but was reported missing when he failed to return home, Friday, January 13.

Last week Julian's snow-covered car was recovered by investigators and towed away.

Over the weekend it was revealed that US authorities were using GPS data from his phone to try to pinpoint his location.

San Bernadino authorities confirmed last week that the actor is one of the two hikers that police have yet to locate, which is the latest in a string of rescue missions caused by the area's extreme weather.

The experienced climber's old friend and movie producer Cassian Elwes, 63, told The Sun the situation was "incredibly sad" and "mind-boggling."

He described his old friend as "an adventurer" who had "climbed all kinds of mountains."

The actor is known for his roles in hit movies such as A Room With A View - where he starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter - and Leaving Las Vegas.

He was born in England but had been living in the North Hollywood area.

He has two daughters with the journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, who he married in 1990.

He has a son with his first wife Sarah Sands - the former editor of the Sunday Telegraph and the Evening Standard.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department previously urged hikers to "think twice and heed warnings", saying its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spmeu_0kOdO7TK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQNs9_0kOdO7TK00
He shares two daughters with Evgenia Citkowitz Credit: Getty

Comments / 24

Sandra Kisling
2d ago

This is heartbreaking 💔. Mt Badley has a claim a few lives already in the past. It's too dangerous to be hiking during these harsh cold weather. Prayers for the family. 🙏

Reply
10
Crono
2d ago

depending on his gear and survival skills he could last weeks. but, typically in these scenarios the longer he's missing the grimmer it gets. It was bad weather on the mountain, cold, slippery, and steep. Supposedly, he did go hiking prepared and in the best-case scenario he's lost, worst he fell, and it's a recovery mission. I hope he is found soon.

Reply(1)
9
Little Health Nut 84
2d ago

Where are you Warlock 😭 Oh God please let Julian Sand be alright this is so sad

Reply(1)
11
Related
The Independent

Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains

The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Gerard Butler left ‘burning alive’ after rubbing acid on his face

No pain, no “Plane.” Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid into his eyes while filming his upcoming action flick “Plane,” saying the experience felt like he was “burning alive” The 53-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday, saying the accident occurred as he attempted to repair a faulty aircraft on set. “Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler recalled. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
People

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
msn.com

Sister André — the world's oldest person — has died at 118. She drank a glass of wine every day and credited her long life to working until she was 108.

The world's oldest living person, died Tuesday at 118 years old. Lucile Randon — a French nun known as Sister André — was living at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the Southern French city of Toulon at the time of her death. A spokesperson for the nursing home confirmed to French media she passed in her sleep at 2:00 a.m. local time, the New York Times reported.
The US Sun

Heartbreaking details about life of cheerleader, 17, who was among 2 killed in crash after ‘cop ran red light at 86mph’

HEARTBREAKING details about a 17-year-old cheerleader, who was among two teens killed in a crash on New Year's Eve, have been revealed. Margaret "Maggie" Edline Dunn, a junior at Brusly High School, was killed when 42-year-old cop David Cauthron allegedly ran a red light at 86mph into her and Caroline Gill's car in Brusly, Louisiana, on December 31, 2022.
BRUSLY, LA
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

I spotted my husband in a new restaurant promo — 9 years after his death

A widow said she spotted a dead ringer for her late husband in a promotional video for an Indian restaurant that the establishment claims was filmed earlier this month. Spice Cottage in West Sussex, England, has had their Facebook page flooded with comments after Lucy Watson commented that she saw her late husband and his son in the video — but he died nine years ago. “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot, and he died in 2014??” Watson, 59, commented on the video. The restaurant responded to the widow, writing, “Hi Lucy,...
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
iheart.com

Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog

An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
984K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy