WLWT 5
Man wins $1 million after buying lottery scratch-off at northern Kentucky gas station
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A truck driver made a quick stop to buy a lottery ticket in Kentucky and now he and his wife are the state's newest millionaires. Michael Allen drives a truck and often travels through Kentucky. He said he stopped at a couple of places while driving...
North Carolina Man Gets 'Lucky Break' With $100,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky player unknowingly entered a lottery promotion that scored him the big prize.
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot ticket sold at Mass. Stop & Shop
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. An extremely lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player just won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot during the drawing on Jan. 24, 2023, matching all six numbers on their lottery ticket to the winning numbers drawn. This $31 million prize...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
iheart.com
Check Your Powerball tickets. Someone won 1 MILLION and it could be YOU!
So looks like NO ONE hit the big half billion dollar jackpot but lots of people won lesser prizes including at least one new millionaire in Northern Virginia!!. Someone bought a Powerball ticket at an Alexandria Giant grocery store and matched five numbers in Monday night’s drawing — meaning they win $1 million dollars.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery says someone’s holding onto $1 million
The Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought in Alexandria.
Check Your Tickets: Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold At Virginia Food Store
Virginia Lottery players are being encouraged to check their tickets after a $1 million Powerball winner was sold in Alexandria.Unbeknownst to one lucky lottery player, there is a ticket burning a seven-figure hole in their pocket after it was purchased at Giant Food on Kingstowne Boulevard.The win…
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Big Money Off Mega Millions Lottery Ticket
One lucky Texas resident is now $1 million richer.
Did you win? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in West Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something that is sought after in Texas in the world of sports, but it’s sure something happening almost daily it seems through the Texas Lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning All Or Nothing ticket was sold in West Texas, “A $250,000...
North Carolina man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at Walmart
NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.” Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought […]
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
AOL Corp
Lottery player kept routine of buying 5 NC tickets at once. Then he got ‘lucky break’
A warehouse worker said he got his “lucky break” after he won a big prize when he was entered into a lottery promotion, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Craig Cox, 59, of Mount Airy won $100,000 after he unknowingly entered into a Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, a release from the lottery says.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz! According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
$200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey
The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, January 19, produced three winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets had the 10X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $19,380. The two other tickets won prizes totaling $7,752. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager. The winning numbers for the Thursday, January 19, drawing were: 03, 16, 20, 23, 25, and 40. An additional 6,266 New Jersey players took home an estimated $56,273 in prizes. The $4.5 million drawing will be held Monday, January 23, 2023. The post $200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
