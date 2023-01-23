ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

Check Your Powerball tickets. Someone won 1 MILLION and it could be YOU!

So looks like NO ONE hit the big half billion dollar jackpot but lots of people won lesser prizes including at least one new millionaire in Northern Virginia!!. Someone bought a Powerball ticket at an Alexandria Giant grocery store and matched five numbers in Monday night’s drawing — meaning they win $1 million dollars.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at Walmart

NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.” Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought […]
DALLAS, NC
WATE

Bank helps woman after account hacked

More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained. Bank helps woman after account hacked. More than $2,000 has been returned...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What to expect at the gas pump

Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
TENNESSEE STATE
WOWK 13 News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz! According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WATE

Furry friend looking for a home

Meet this week's pet of the week on Living East Tennessee. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m....
TENNESSEE STATE
Shore News Network

$200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey

The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, January 19, produced three winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets had the 10X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $19,380. The two other tickets won prizes totaling $7,752. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager. The winning numbers for the Thursday, January 19, drawing were: 03, 16, 20, 23, 25, and 40. An additional 6,266 New Jersey players took home an estimated $56,273 in prizes. The $4.5 million drawing will be held Monday, January 23, 2023. The post $200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee

Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE

