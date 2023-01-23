age 84, of St. Louis, MO and Sarasota, FL, passed away on December 24, 2022. She is the beloved wife of Bruce Vittert; adored mother and mother-in-law of Jan Vittert, Jeff (Leigh) Vittert, Amy (Jonathan) Deutsch; dear Nana of Kevin, Samantha, and Allison Vittert, Chloe and Maggie Deutsch. As well as sister-in-law of Mark (Carol) Vittert and aunt of their children Leland and Liberty Vittert.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO