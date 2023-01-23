ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stljewishlight.org

Miriam “Mimi” Vittert

age 84, of St. Louis, MO and Sarasota, FL, passed away on December 24, 2022. She is the beloved wife of Bruce Vittert; adored mother and mother-in-law of Jan Vittert, Jeff (Leigh) Vittert, Amy (Jonathan) Deutsch; dear Nana of Kevin, Samantha, and Allison Vittert, Chloe and Maggie Deutsch. As well as sister-in-law of Mark (Carol) Vittert and aunt of their children Leland and Liberty Vittert.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis’ ‘Bagel Renaissance” continues with opening of Bagel Union

“Bagel Week” may be over but St. Louis’ “Bagel Renaissance” continues unabated. Our town’s newest bagel shop, Bagel Union, is set to open on Wednesday, February 8th. The team from Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery is bringing its baking skills and experience to creating traditional New York-style bagels at its new shop located at 8705 Big Bend Boulevard, in Webster Groves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Activist to Fugitive: The Story of Howard Mechanic, Part 1

Howard Mechanic was a young, Jewish Washington University college student (1966-1970) from Cleveland, Ohio. The following is published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. Among the compelling experiences of the Vietnam War, few St. Louis stories can compare to the intriguing tale of Howard Mechanic and his journey from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Kranzberg Foundation awards $75K to local Jewish groups

The Kranzberg Family Foundation, a supporting foundation of Jewish Federation of St. Louis, is announcing their 2023 commitment of $75,000 in grants to 15 local Jewish organizations. The Foundation received requests totaling over $183,000 this cycle. Established through a generous commitment from Ken Kranzberg, the Foundation’s purpose is to provide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Graffiti removed from Temple Israel monument sign

An illegible scrawl of graffiti has now been removed from the Congregation Temple Israel monument at the entrance on Ladue Road. TI staff discovered the red spray-painted marking on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Creve Coeur Police are investigating the incident, which is being treated as a possible antisemitic hate crime. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy