ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

More details released in death of 1-year child found unresponsive in Aiken

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nADh_0kOdMIAU00
iStock

Police are releasing more details in the death of an infant found unresponsive Friday.

One-year-old Alexavia Aguirre was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers for treatment after being found unresponsive Jan. 20.

The child’s mother, Alexzandra Elizabeth Howell, said she left the residence at L and L Lane around 5:36 p.m. to take another child to the emergency room because of migraines, the incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.

At the hospital, the other child stated she was fine and Howell them drove back to the residence, the report said. Howell said Alexavia fell asleep in the vehicle, the report said.

After carrying the other child into the residence, she found Alexavia cold, but still breathing, the report said.

Howell said she placed Alexavia near an air vent to warm her up, the report said.

Forensic and juvenile investigators were called, the report said.

Howell was taken to the Aiken County detention center for pending charges of possession of fentanyl. Police said Howell was booked at the detention center, but was released.

An autopsy for the child is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Aiken fire leaves mother dead, daughter severely injured

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1338 Aldrich Street in the early morning of January 25th, at approximately 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a mother and daughter were still inside the home. Both were located inside a bedroom and after being removed from the […]
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County (LCSD) probationary cadet was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Police officers for a traffic collision. According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Robert Garofalo drove off the road near the intersection of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for 21 year-old wanted for petit larceny

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is searching for the location of 21 year-old Sedrick Evans after he was seen in a video taking money from a business’ register. He is charged with petit larceny. Authorities say the incident occurred on November 18, 2021 at Love’s Truck...
CAYCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta man sentenced after brutally beating girlfriend in 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta jury convicted a man for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019. District Attorney Jared T. Williams announced Keith Reese, 44, was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery after a two-day jury trial. Officials say the victim went to Reese’s apartment on Alexander Drive...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputy’s report sheds light on 1-year-old’s death in in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, emergency medical crews responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L&L Lane. Coroner Darryl Ables said first responders found the child, Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest, and she was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken woman dead, another critical after house fire on Aldrich St.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken woman is dead and her daughter is in critical condition after a fire at their home early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Public Safety firefighters responded to the home on the 1300 block of Aldrich St. Firefighters learned that the mother and daughter were still inside the home. They managed to locate them in a bedroom and got them out of the home.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Child death under investigation in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, Aiken County EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of L and L Lane in Aiken Friday night for a call about an unresponsive child. When emergency crews arrived, they found the child, now identified as Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released accident report gives details about a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child last week. First responders rushed to the scene of the crash that happened around 9 a.m. Jan. 18 on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Henderson Road near Tinkers Creek Trail. The location is just south of Hephzibah.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Pedestrian death investigation underway in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a pedestrian death in Beech Island. According to the Coroner's Office, it happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Jefferson Davis Highway near Cherokee Drive. Officials say a woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Avalon driving south.
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta student caught with gun, arrested, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was arrested Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way after he was found with a gun, according to authorities. Zayden McKeone, 17, was in Room 220 when he was found with a Glock semi-automatic firearm, according to authorities. According to an arrest...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Radio

GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Smith pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2019 fatal wreck

Tears filled the courtroom as one family sought justice and another sought leniency. James Anthony Smith, 33, of Aiken, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 23 to reckless homicide in the death of 15-year-old Kaleb Hinckley. On June 22, 2019, Smith was driving home when he crashed into the vehicle occupied by Hinckley and his brother Gabriel. Kaleb died at the scene while Gabriel was injured.
AIKEN, SC
AOL Corp

Teenage driver killed in crash identified by Lexington County coroner

A teenager who was killed in a crash over the weekend has been publicly identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office. Jackson Ryan Mack, an 18-year-old Gaston resident, died in Sunday night’s accident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said. The single-vehicle collision happened on Pine Plain Road, according to Lance...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
7K+
Followers
166
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy