More details released in death of 1-year child found unresponsive in Aiken

Police are releasing more details in the death of an infant found unresponsive Friday.

One-year-old Alexavia Aguirre was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers for treatment after being found unresponsive Jan. 20.

The child’s mother, Alexzandra Elizabeth Howell, said she left the residence at L and L Lane around 5:36 p.m. to take another child to the emergency room because of migraines, the incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.

At the hospital, the other child stated she was fine and Howell them drove back to the residence, the report said. Howell said Alexavia fell asleep in the vehicle, the report said.

After carrying the other child into the residence, she found Alexavia cold, but still breathing, the report said.

Howell said she placed Alexavia near an air vent to warm her up, the report said.

Forensic and juvenile investigators were called, the report said.

Howell was taken to the Aiken County detention center for pending charges of possession of fentanyl. Police said Howell was booked at the detention center, but was released.

An autopsy for the child is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry.