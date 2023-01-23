Marchia K. Forber, 85 of Aledo, formerly of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Cremation rites are accorded with Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at Fippinger Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger’s. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mercer County Senior Center or the Aledo United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

ALEDO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO