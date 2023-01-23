Read full article on original website
Pamela J. Russell – Visitation 1/31/23
Pamela J. Russell, 73 of New Boston, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home. Visitation will be held 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Aledo. Please share your memories, love, and support with Pam’s family on her Memorial Tribute site at www.NicholsBewley.com.
Kevin L. Greer – Services 1/31/23
Kevin L. Greer, 63 of Viola, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 30, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Funeral service is 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded after services. Memorials may be left for the family.
Marchia K. Forber – Memorial Service 3/4/23
Marchia K. Forber, 85 of Aledo, formerly of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Cremation rites are accorded with Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at Fippinger Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger’s. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mercer County Senior Center or the Aledo United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Aledo Hoping To Hire Additional Police Officers
The City of Aledo is expanding its police department by looking to hire additional officers in 2023. The announcement of additional officer openings was made late last year, and applications will remain open until all expected positions are filled. The Aledo Police Department provides a wide array of programs and...
Mercer County Opens LTC Tournament With Win
The Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament in boys basketball tipped off in Knoxville Thursday. Top-seeded Mercer trounced Galva 77-29. Stark County pulled away in the second half to beat West Central 58-40. ROWVA-Williamsfield beat Ridgewood 56-31. United upset Princeville 50-49. Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament @ Knoxville. #1 Mercer County 77 #12...
Golden Eagles Avenge Loss To Morrison
Mercer County pulled away in the fourth quarter on their way to a 71-54 win over Morrison Wednesday. The Mustangs led 28-18 in the second quarter before Mercer County went on a 15-0 run. The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Owen Relander with 21 points. Lucas Collison and Chase Olson were also in double figures, with 12 and 11 points respectively. Chase Newman and Brendan Martin paced Morrison with 15 points apiece. Mercer County improves to 16-7. Morrison is now 9-12.
Rogalski Discusses Genesis Ambulance Service
Genesis Medical Center Aledo administrator Ted Rogalski provides an update on ambulance service involving local fire protection districts. He was a guest on WRMJ’s Focus program this week. Rogalski says Genesis had been at a 60-percent vacancy rate for EMT and paramedic positions. That has now been reduced to...
Tigers Continue Hot Streak
Sherrard pulled away in the second half to beat Orion 59-48 Tuesday in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division. The Tigers led 26-24 at halftime. Holland Anderson scored 12 points for Sherrard. Jack Hatlestad added 11 in the win. Gus Nedved scored a game-high 17 points for Orion. Sherrard has won five of their last six games to improve to 12-8.
Super Bowl TV Ad To Feature Viola Area Farm Family
Viola area farmer Chad Bell and his family featured in a Super Bowl Sunday ad on Feb. 12. The campaign is called “We are the 96” and the spot will run on Fox affiliates in the Quad Cities along with Champaign, Peoria-Bloomington, St. Louis, Rockford, and Chicago. The...
Keithsburg Kayak Launch Project Nearing Finish Line
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place this spring for a Keithsburg Kayak Launch project. The collaborative effort involves VistMerCo, the City of Keithsburg and the Friends of Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge. Kasi Henshaw is with Visit MerCo. Port Louisa was established for the protection of migratory birds. The...
Aledo’s Multi-Use Path To Expand
An extension to Aledo’s multi-use path is on the drawing board. There are a couple of different projects in play says Director of Public Works Justin Blaser, who updated the Public Property, Streets and Sidewalks Committee earlier this week. The original multi-use path was constructed in the summer of...
