Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Flipping to Florida-friendly landscaping
The February Master Gardener library topic will identify a few of the detrimental plants commonly found in neighborhoods and in natural areas. These invasive plants should be removed from the landscape. They do great harm to Florida’s ecology and control efforts by the state cost taxpayers millions of dollars every year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida execution set for man in woman's 1990 slaying
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy. Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is schedule to die Feb. 23 by lethal...
Citrus County Chronicle
Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings Wednesday from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan. About six inches of snow was expected to fall...
Citrus County Chronicle
Meetings with Lindh prompt move to revoke convict's release
FALLS CHURCH, Va, (AP) — A northern Virginia man convicted nearly a decade ago of supporting the Islamic State group as a teenager has now been accused of violating his terms of release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh. According to court documents, the FBI photographed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Democrat resigns from Georgia House; special election set
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
Citrus County Chronicle
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills Thursday that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down on a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Charges dropped against woman in Alabama well body case
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well. A Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles, al.com reported.
Comments / 0