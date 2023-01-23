Read full article on original website
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
Sawyer Brown, BlackHawk coming to The Lights
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two veteran country music groups are coming to The Lights in West Fargo. Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk are set to perform on Thursday, August 10th. Both groups have been around for decades and have hits like The Race Is On, Some Girls Do, Every Once In a While and Goodbye Says It All.
Unglued 13th Annual craft fest returns to West Acres
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -West Acres mall is excited to announce the return of the the 13th annual Unglued craft fest. It is scheduled for the weekend of March, 10th and 11th. It will run from Friday at 4p.m. through 8p.m. and Saturday from 10p.m. through 6p.m. Admission is free for both days and a tentative schedule of events will come out in early February.
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo native made her short-lived appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” Monday night. Madison Johnson, 26, was sent home during the season 27 premiere before the rose ceremony, along with 10 other women. Johnson played to her Fargo roots from the...
Ukulele group gathers for food, friendships in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A weekly Ukulele group plays together, and it’s meant for all skill levels. You can find Valley Ukes at the Kringen Lodge at Fargo Sons of Norway inside the ballroom. “We started playing ukulele as a group called Valley Ukes in 2018 in the...
Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
Analysis To Be Done Before Vote on Replacing North Broadway Bridge in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – – Fargo City Commission wants more information before it decides whether to support a replacement for the North Broadway bridge connecting Fargo with Clay County. The bridge was closed almost two years ago after it was determined to be unsafe. The options to replace...
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
Cause of September Apartment Building Fire in Fargo Released
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The official cause of a September fire that damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was improperly discarded smoking materials. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the wind was a significant factor in the September 25 fire at The West Wind Apartments. The significance of the...
Fargo Snowmobiler Dead After Rolling Near Detroit Lakes
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo man dies after his snowmobile rolled in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. A 911 call came into Becker County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 Sunday night that 34-year-old Scott Fossum had crashed and was not breathing. First responders took Fossum to...
Commercial dishwasher starts small fire in MSUM dining hall
MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - Kise Dining Hall was evacuated Wednesday morning after a commercial dishwasher started a small fire. The university sent an email to students and staff notifying them of the incident. They say the fire started around 9:15 a.m. The dining hall was closed down for about two hours. The email states some dining services will be limited.
North Dakota and North Dakota State Women’s Basketball Battle Saturday
FARGO– Both the North Dakota State Bison and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks have been extremely competitive in summit league play so far this season with NDSU ranked second in the Summit League standings with 7-2 conference record to North Dakota, fifth in the standings with a 4-5 record. The two teams will meet this weekend for the second time this season. Last time they met was on new years eve back in Fargo in a game that went down to the final minute. NDSU was able to pull away to seal a hard earned victory 81-76. After the game an emotional coach Mallory Bernard talked about needing to find a way to beat the Bison. Now the Bison drive up I-29 to visit the fighting hawks on their home floor. Both teams are still undefeated at home this season. Coach Bernhard talked about the challenge the bison present and hosting them at the betty this Saturday.
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
Detroit Lakes JCPenney to close, new tenant in the works
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JC Penney in Detroit Lakes will be closing its doors for good this spring. Jim Buus, who is part of the buildings ownership group, says JCP had been operating at 925 Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes since the 1960′s. Buus says, in the last two years JCP has gone through bankruptcy, been acquired by new ownership and closed more than 200 stores including four in MN.
Barnes County Museum to hold Pancake Feed Fundraiser
Come out to the Valley City Eagles Club on Monday, January 23, for the Barnes County Museum Pancake Feed Fundraiser. Delicious Swedish pancakes, hot cakes, and sausage will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. in Riverside Room with all of the typical toppings plus an extra special treat of homemade Boxelder syrup.
