Louisiana State

Kiss Country 93.7

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?

I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

‘You can play for hours’: This Louisiana Nerf-gun league builds community fun for all

The Mormon Student Center building on Dalrymple Drive is an unlikely place for a war, but on a sleepy Saturday morning in January, that's exactly what it got — a Nerf war. A stony-faced portrait of Jesus looked on as chaos unfolded. Nerf darts flew around the room and people shouted as they sprinted from one hiding place to another, all to the soundtrack of heavily modified Nerf blasters popping off round after round.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Live Oaks

MANDEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Living in the South, you can see some rather impressive live oak trees. There is actually a Live Oak Society that keeps track of the biggest of those trees, including a 1,200-year-old tree that is the ‘president’ of that society. They are the grand...
MANDEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana ranked 35th in growth, U-Haul report shows; Find out which cities had biggest net gains

Louisiana had fewer people leaving the state in 2022 but remained one of the lowest growth states, according to data compiled by UHaul. The company’s annual UHaul Growth Index, which analyzes the net gain of one-way trucks arriving and leaving each state, ranked Louisiana 35th, up from 43rd a year ago. The state’s departures fell 9% but its arrivals still fell 7% from 2021 as overall traffic slowed, data shows.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Tara Morvant graduates from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Tara Morvant, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Explore Houma from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2022 developing their leadership...
LOUISIANA STATE

