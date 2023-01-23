Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
NOLA.com
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana barbecue sauce company to host bloody Mary mix competition Feb. 12 in Broussard
Pit Boss BBQ Sauce, a Louisiana-based app, has partnered with Acadiana Veteran Alliance and RoadRunner App to host a Bloody Mary mix competition at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 530 PM for the Super Bowl at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Broussard. The winner has an opportunity to provide their recipe...
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
NBC 10 News Today: South Louisiana Storm Damage
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, a few homes in the area were damaged, and roadway floods were also reported. Thousands of customers in Southwest Louisiana are without power.
What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?
I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, but New Orleans perfected it.
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
theadvocate.com
‘You can play for hours’: This Louisiana Nerf-gun league builds community fun for all
The Mormon Student Center building on Dalrymple Drive is an unlikely place for a war, but on a sleepy Saturday morning in January, that's exactly what it got — a Nerf war. A stony-faced portrait of Jesus looked on as chaos unfolded. Nerf darts flew around the room and people shouted as they sprinted from one hiding place to another, all to the soundtrack of heavily modified Nerf blasters popping off round after round.
Heart of Louisiana: Live Oaks
MANDEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Living in the South, you can see some rather impressive live oak trees. There is actually a Live Oak Society that keeps track of the biggest of those trees, including a 1,200-year-old tree that is the ‘president’ of that society. They are the grand...
Ernest Gaines awarded 46th Black Heritage Series Stamp
In 1981, Gaines took a position teaching creative writing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he is best known for novels "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and "A Lesson Before Dying."
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
klax-tv.com
The River Oaks Art Center to Serve as Beneficiary of Raising Cane’s “Free Sauce” Doubloon Promotion
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Jan. 23, 2023) – Raising Cane’s is celebrating the return of Mardi Gras by selling limited edition doubloons for $1, with all proceeds donated to the River Oaks Art Center. To make the deal even sweeter for Customers, every purchase of a limited-edition doubloon will be accompanied with a FREE Cane’s Sauce!
Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?
Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
KTBS
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Louisiana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Louisiana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana ranked 35th in growth, U-Haul report shows; Find out which cities had biggest net gains
Louisiana had fewer people leaving the state in 2022 but remained one of the lowest growth states, according to data compiled by UHaul. The company’s annual UHaul Growth Index, which analyzes the net gain of one-way trucks arriving and leaving each state, ranked Louisiana 35th, up from 43rd a year ago. The state’s departures fell 9% but its arrivals still fell 7% from 2021 as overall traffic slowed, data shows.
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
houmatimes.com
Tara Morvant graduates from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy
The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Tara Morvant, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Explore Houma from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2022 developing their leadership...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
