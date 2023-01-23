Jan. 27, 2023 - 7 p.m. M&T Bank Arena - Hamden, Conn. The time has come, once again, to assemble Connecticut's four Division I men's ice hockey teams. The third annual CT Ice tournament, featuring Sacred Heart, Quinnipiac, UConn and Yale will be conducted on Friday and Saturday, and hosted by No. 3/4 Quinnipiac. Friday matchups feature UConn vs. Yale at 4 p.m., followed by the Pios against the host Bobcats at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the consolation game will commence at 4 p.m., followed by the championship tilt at 7 p.m.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO