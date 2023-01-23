Read full article on original website
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pios Continue Indoor Season at BU John Thomas Terrier Classic
BOSTON – Cameron Croce and Owen Nassaney each posted a runner-up finish for the Sacred Heart University men's track and field team on Friday at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Men's Classic, hosted at the BU Track & Tennis Center. Nassaney began his day with a jump of...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Back on the Road to Close Series With Stonehill
FAIRFIELD, Conn.- The Sacred Heart men's basketball team returns to the road to close out the Northeast Conference season series with Stonehill on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM. The Pioneers are looking to bounce back after two consecutive conference losses. Sacred Heart is 11-12 on the season and 4-4 in NEC play, while the Skyhawks are 9-14 overall, and 5-3 in conference action.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Return Home to Take on LIU
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart men's basketball team returns home to the Pitt Center to take on LIU in Northeast Conference action on Thursday at 7:00 PM. The Pioneers are 11-11 on the season and 4-3 in NEC play, while the Sharks are 2-18 overall and 0-8 in the conference. Earlier this season, Sacred Heart won on the road at LIU, 82-64 on December 31.
sacredheartpioneers.com
SHU Takes down LIU 70-58
BROOKLYN, N.Y -- Tremendous defense in the second quarter led the Sacred Heart University women's basketball team to victory on Thursday. The Pioneers went on a road to record a 70-58 Northeast Conference victory over LIU at the Steinberg Wellness Center. Records:. Sacred Heart: 9-10, 6-1 NEC. LIU: 2-18, 0-8...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Fall to LIU
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Juniors Nico Galette and Bryce Johnson recorded double-doubles for the Sacred Heart men's basketball team as the Pioneers fell 74-70 to LIU in Northeast Conference action at home on Thursday night. Records:. Sacred Heart: 11-12, 4-4 NEC. LIU: 3-18, 1-8 NEC. Top Performers:. Nico Galette: 17 points, 12...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Sacred Heart Returns to Action at LIU on Thursday
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University women's basketball team travels to Brooklyn to meet with LIU for the second time this season on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on NEC Front Row. OPENING TIP. Sacred Heart won the first meeting against the Sharks, 63-53, at the Pitt...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pios Head to Hamden for CT Ice
Jan. 27, 2023 - 7 p.m. M&T Bank Arena - Hamden, Conn. The time has come, once again, to assemble Connecticut's four Division I men's ice hockey teams. The third annual CT Ice tournament, featuring Sacred Heart, Quinnipiac, UConn and Yale will be conducted on Friday and Saturday, and hosted by No. 3/4 Quinnipiac. Friday matchups feature UConn vs. Yale at 4 p.m., followed by the Pios against the host Bobcats at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the consolation game will commence at 4 p.m., followed by the championship tilt at 7 p.m.
