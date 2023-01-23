Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KU law student wins grant, plans to practice in Salina
LAWRENCE – A third-year student at the University of Kansas School of Law will receive a grant from the Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation. Lindsay McQuinn is a recipient of the foundation’s Rural Law Practice Grant. This grant is awarded to law students who intend to practice in...
KWU completes Phase Two of capital campaign, raises more than $28M
Community has always been key to the growth and progress of Kansas Wesleyan, dating back to shortly before the university’s founding. Then, 95 acres of land was gifted to support Salina’s efforts to attract the university that would become KWU. The 1920s construction of Pioneer Hall is another example, as a $50,000 campaign by local business leaders allowed the project to continue.
Newest featured neighborhood picks name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 26
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Michael-Morales, Marco Antonio; 42; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
Salina Housing Authority to begin $23M renovation of affordable housing
Today, the Salina Housing Authority and Knight Development announced the funding of Salina RAD Homes, setting the stage for a significant renovation and development effort to begin on the scattered site portfolio. The proposed redevelopment effort is made possible through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Assistance Demonstration...
Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
SUV stolen from Salina mortuary, possibly damaged
Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from an east Salina mortuary. Sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday, someone stole a blue 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara belonging to Roselawn Mortuary from the facility at 1910 E. Crawford Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The key fob was in the vehicle.
UPDATE: Red Cross cancels Eagle Radio Blood Drive
UPDATE 12:30 p.m. Wednesday: The American Red Cross attributed the cancellation of the Eagle Radio Blood Drive to a shortage of blood collection bags. Blood collection organizations nationwide including the American Red Cross are currently facing a shortage of blood collection bags as a result of ongoing vendor supply chain challenges over the past several months.
Two runaways from Saint Francis arrested on multiple requested charges
Two runaway teens from Saint Francis Ministries were arrested on multiple requested charges Tuesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that on Sunday, just before midnight, someone tore a hole in a screen on the Mod D building at Saint Francis Ministries, 509 E. Elm Street, and accessed a window to enter the building. While inside, the person or persons stole keys to a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and then stole the minivan, which was valued at $16,000. Damage to the screen was estimated at $20.
Housing commission asked for support for Plum Creek subdivision
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Housing Commission will consider a letter of support for the proposed Plum Creek housing subdivision at its meeting on Wednesday. According to developer Jim Strawn, this development will be located just to the east of Plum Creek Elementary School on 43rd St. This will...
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
Salina woman charged in fatal shooting
A Salina woman is facing accusations of murder and other charges in the shooting death of Corey Riley, who police say was shot and killed on Jan. 22.
T-Birds' Maisvorewa named KJCCC Women's Track Athlete of the Week
CONCORDIA - For the second straight week, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team has had a student-athlete earn Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Women's Track Athlete of the week with Vimbayi Maisvorewa taking home the honors for week two of the KJCCC indoor track season. The...
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
2 Hutchinson businesses robbed, 1 suspect arrested
Police in Hutchinson have arrested a 28-year-old man after robberies at two businesses.
Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
Phone reveals plywood hiding place of Salina man with active warrant
A Salina man with an active warrant faces an additional requested charge after he allegedly hid from police behind a piece of plywood and then ran. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ninth Street Sunday for the report of Kyle Nelson, 39, of Salina, being in the area. Nelson was known to have an active felony warrant from Saline County District Court for probation violation.
Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0