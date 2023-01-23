ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Hypebae

The 'Girls Trip' Cast To Reunite for a Sequel Taking Place in Ghana

The girls are back. Girls Trip co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver has shared some insight on a forthcoming sequel, which will possibly take place in West Africa. “It’s officially happening,” Oliver told Variety about the film starring Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith. “I can say that.”
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9

If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
geekwire.com

Reed Hastings cites Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in decision to step down as Netflix CEO

Reed Hastings is taking a page from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates’ playbook in his decision to step down as CEO of Netflix. Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, announced Thursday that he will no longer be co-CEO of the streaming giant, but is staying onboard as executive chairman at the streaming giant.
game-news24.com

Netflix Officially has a new worst-viewed movie of all time

The TV news for the Witcher is now getting worse. First, there was the announcement that Henry Cavill will depart the show shortly before the end of the upcoming third season and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Now looks like a new-found series. The witcher: Blood Origin is the worst-reviewed original program on Netflix to date.
Digital Trends

The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us

HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Glamour

Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023

Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
NME

Netflix co-CEO claims the company has “never cancelled a successful show”

Ted Sarandos – the new co-CEO and chief content officer for Netflix – has weighed in on criticisms of the streaming service frequently cancelling shows on its programming. Sarandos gave an interview with his fellow new co-CEO Greg Peters for Bloomberg over the weekend (January 22), following co-founder Reed Hastings stepping down and becoming executive chairman of the company.

