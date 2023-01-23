Pam Shriver wants to prevent young tennis players from going through what she did. Last year, Shriver revealed that she had a “damaging” intimate relationship with her former coach, Don Candy, who died in 2020. The relationship allegedly began when she was 17 and he was 50. Now, Shriver — who won eight majors in singles competition between 1978 and 1988 — is a coach for Croatian player Donna Vekic, and is speaking out against the “acceptance” of players in relationships with their coaches. “Having seen so many generations of women players struggle with the same thing, I really want women players...

2 DAYS AGO