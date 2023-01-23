Read full article on original website
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
Pam Shriver wants to end tennis coaches sleeping with players: ‘Can’t happen’
Pam Shriver wants to prevent young tennis players from going through what she did. Last year, Shriver revealed that she had a “damaging” intimate relationship with her former coach, Don Candy, who died in 2020. The relationship allegedly began when she was 17 and he was 50. Now, Shriver — who won eight majors in singles competition between 1978 and 1988 — is a coach for Croatian player Donna Vekic, and is speaking out against the “acceptance” of players in relationships with their coaches. “Having seen so many generations of women players struggle with the same thing, I really want women players...
NBC Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Coverage began with the traditional season-opening stop in Soelden, Austria. The first of four stops in the U.S. — the most in 26 years — was Thanksgiving weekend with a women’s giant slalom and slalom in Killington, Vermont. The men’s tour visited Beaver Creek, Colorado the following week, with stops in Palisades Tahoe, California, and Aspen, Colorado after February’s worlds in Courchevel and Meribel, France.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League 2023 Schedule: confirmed dates and venues of all 14 events
LIV Golf has officially confirmed its full 14-tournament schedule for 2023 and the news that Saudi Arabia will host its season finale at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah from November 3 to 5. Despite claiming they want to make it a global Tour, the LIV Golf League...
NBC Sports
Ester Ledecka to miss Alpine skiing world championships
She followed her Olympic ski and snowboard titles in 2018 with another snowboard gold last year. In Alpine skiing, she was fourth in the combined and fifth in the super-G at last year’s Games. Ledecka is the only person to win Olympic titles in skiing and snowboarding. Coverage began...
Kosmos Tennis sues ITF for ending Davis Cup partnership
Kosmos Tennis, an investment group owned by Gerard Piqué, has sued the International Tennis Federation for ending their Davis Cup partnership.
Brooke Henderson Wins 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Mardy Fish Crowned Winner of Celebrity Field
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announced Sunday that LPGA Tour player Brooke Henderson won the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions. Former professional tennis player Mardy Fish was crowned winner of the celebrity field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005849/en/ Brooke Henderson Wins 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Mardy Fish Crowned Winner of Celebrity Field (Photo: Business Wire)
WorldTour relegation round two: Women's teams prepare for survival battle
Uno-X, Human Powered Health and Israel-Premier Tech Roland all in danger of losing their status at the end of 2023
NBC Sports
Australian Open Schedule: Times, dates, TV channel
The Australian Open is set to kick off the 2023 Grand Slam slate this week as Rafael Nadal returns to defend his men's title against a competitive field that includes nine-time winner Novak Djokovic, American star Taylor Fritz and Aussie native Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic is back in the tournament this...
Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nine-times Wimbledon men's doubles champion Todd Woodbridge said on Thursday it was "heartbreaking" to hear the All England Club had made the decision to cut the event to best-of-three sets rather than five from this year.
Clayton News Daily
Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia
Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
NBC Washington
How to Watch 2023 Australian Open Women's Semifinals, Final
How to watch 2023 Australian Open women’s semifinals, final originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 Australian Open has taken a lot of twists and turns over the past 10 days. The tournament has seen numerous upsets, including No. 1 Iga Swiatek falling in the fourth round and...
Golf Digest
LIV Golf's 2023 schedule includes former PGA Tour stops, Trump sites and season-ending Saudi Arabia event
Officials with LIV Golf have finalized their 14-event 2023 schedule, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. The Saudi-backed circuit will begin play in February in Mexico and conclude in November in Saudi Arabia. Much of LIV's itinerary for its sophomore campaign was previously reported by Golf Digest, highlighted by...
