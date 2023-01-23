ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Film Commission opens call for 2023 #FilmSA contest entries

By Christianna Davies
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGIRG_0kOdKBm900
The #FilmSA contest invites young SA filmmakers to explore their craft.
The San Antonio Film Commission has announced the launch of its 2023 #FilmSA Contest.

The annual competition is centered on stories of the people, places and shared experiences that make San Antonio unique. The contest’s purpose is to inspire youth to delve into the craft of filmmaking while also learning more about the city.

“San Antonio continues to be recognized as top film-friendly city not only because of the professional projects created here, but also because of how we foster youth and support the filmmakers and content creators of tomorrow,” Krystal Jones, executive director of the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, said in an emailed statement.


This year's contest has two film categories: “Heritage and Quality of Life” and “City Parks of San Antonio.” Both categories are divided into age groups 14-17 years old and 18-21 years old. Winners in each category and age group will be awarded $1,000.

All applicants must be San Antonio residents. The deadline for submissions is Monday, April 3, at 4 p.m. Each winning film will be screened at an awards ceremony held at Mission Marquee Plaza on May 6.

More information about the contest is available on the FilmSanAntonio website .

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.


Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bandera Bulletin

CCTR revving up for Bandera in SA event

When you are the Cowboy Capital of the World, you want to shine at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo, which is just around the corner on Feb. 5-11. Members of the Cowboy Capital Trail Riders were working on that shine with a ‘Warm-Up’ ride on Sat. Jan. 21. This year marks the 54th annual ride and featured about 30 riders and horse-drawn wagons.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Here is where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas. From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City. To save you the time of hunting down...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy