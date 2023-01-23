ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

With a rebel yell, Billy Idol announces live return to Orlando this spring

By Reina Nieves
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wd3Ne_0kOdJxjs00
Billy Idol live in Orlando back in 2015

Iconic British singer Billy Idol has announced the dates for his upcoming North American tour this spring, and he'll be making a visit in Orlando.

The coast-to-coast tour kicks off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a cluster of Florida shows coming early on: Hollywood (April 18), Clearwater (April 21), Orlando (April 22) and St. Augustine (April 25).


Following the 15-date tour, Idol will be a headliner — along with Siouxsie and Iggy Pop — at the Cruel World Festival in California.

Idol — recently seen on The Masked Singer as "Jacket Potato" — promises a career-spanning set featuring all the hits, and the return of longtime guitarist Steve Stevens. And 2023 is definitely turning out to be Idol's year, with the "White Wedding" singer receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

Bill Idol plays the House of Blues on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster starting Friday, Jan. 27.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Anberlin take over the Social this week for rescheduled three-night residency

Originally set for last month, but postponed because of COVID — still a thing! — Tampa Bay alternative rockers Anberlin take over the Social starting Thursday for their postponed three-night stand, intended as a 20-year anniversary celebration for the band. Anberlin tackles a different album on each night of this mini-residency: Never Take Friendships Personal, Cities and New Surrender. Besides the nightly album airing, there will also be plenty of crowd-pleasers and deep cuts from other platters thrown in.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band to raise holy hell in Orlando Thursday

When the scrappy Indiana act, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, first emerged on the scene in the 2000s, I wasn’t sure if all their old-timey getup and punk energy amounted to much more than schtick. Since then, however, they’ve only gotten deeper, honing their country-blues sound to become pre-eminent and decorated champions of American roots. Between the Reverend’s hot finger-picking slide guitar chops and Breezy Peyton’s high-energy washboard percussion, their folk revivalism always stomps the floorboards with octane and spirit.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

New Orlando band Emerging Shadows unleash brooding slice of post-rock "Mudlarking"

While Emerging Shadows is a brand-new band, it’s comprised of longtime players whose backgrounds span the Orlando music map. In addition to other individual credits, vocalist-drummer Joshua Jauz and guitarist Kevin Tuck are both in local electronic act Protosynthesis, and bassist Aaron Mellick has a full CV that includes Afrobeat flagbearers Bengali 600, live beat band One Drop and ska traditionalists Control This. But resist the temptation to try and project what a joint between these three minds would sound like. With a stylistic sprawl like that, the Frankenstein possibilities are mind-boggling at best and horrifying at worst.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Country duo Brooks + Dunn add Orlando show to big ‘Reboot 2023’ tour

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn have added some new dates to their much-anticipated Reboot 2023 tour, and Orlando is a beneficiary of this extended schedule. The twosome announced the addition of Orlando on Monday, and this late-spring show will be the first time they've stepped on an Orlando stage in 15 years. The newly announced leg of this tour kicks off in early May in Kansas City, and the Orlando show in June is the only chance to see Brooks & Dunn in Florida. “The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said Ronnie Dunn in a press statement. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Lydia Lunch blesses Orlando with her presence again this week. Consider yourself warned

Whether working solo, in a duo, with a full band or larger ensembles, Lydia Lunch has performed thousands of gigs around the world. The next is set for the Timucua Arts Foundation on Monday night, and joining her for the evening is longtime friend Joseph Keckler — a writer, musician, composer, current artist-in-residence at Dartmouth and a veteran of NPR's Tiny Desk. Together, they'll be weaving cathartic amalgams of music, spoken word and projections.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns with new food, concerts

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready to dive into its popular Seven Seas Food Festival. Beginning Feb. 3, guests will get to taste more than 200 food and drink offerings, see live concerts and enjoy the park’s award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations. [TRENDING: Roller coaster...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando comedians hope Wednesday open mics at Bull and Bush survive and thrive under new ownership

Venues booking major comedy acts, like the Improv, Hard Rock Live and Dr. Phillips Center, are no doubt important to Orlando's comedic ecosystem, but the best of the best don’t serve up laughs at big venues unless they’ve had a ridiculous amount of practice. In Orlando, an important breeding ground for local comedic talent is the Wednesday night open mic at Bull & Bush, the British pub in the Milk District. Though it may not get as much attention as the Shit Sandwich weekend night at the same venue, dozens of great entertainers consistently show up...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Touring production of hit musical 'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center this week

The Dr. Phillips Center becomes a gateway to the Emerald City as Wicked arrives in the City Beautiful on Wednesday. The hit musical delves into the backstory of iconic screen villain the Wicked Witch of the West, and how she may not be as evil as we were led to believe in The Wizard of Oz. Wicked continues a seemingly eternal run on Broadway, where it will celebrate its 20th anniversary in October, even as many other long-lasting shows take their final curtain calls.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma

Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month

We hope you weren’t planning on riding this attraction next month!. The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
997
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy