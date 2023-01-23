‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ still leads box office with another $19.6M

Make it six weeks in a row at the top of the box office charts for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which took in another $19.6 million at North American theaters this weekend, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 blockbuster — which also crossed the $2 billion mark globally — beat out “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which grossed $11.5 million Friday through Sunday in its fifth week of release, Comscore reported.

The horror comedy “M3GAN” took in $9.8 million in its third week.

The thriller “Missing” opened in fourth place with $9.3 million, followed by “A Man Called Otto” with $9 million in its fourth week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Plane” with $5.2 million; “House Party” with $1.7 million; “That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond,” $1.45 million; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” $1.39 million; and “The Whale” with $1.28 million.

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $73.9 million. The year-to-date total is $477.8 million — an increase of 47% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.