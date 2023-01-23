Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Downtown VIP Recovery Penthouses Makes Plastic Surgery a Lot More Posh — Pampering Reaches a New Level
The VIP Recovery Care penthouse offers postoperative professional medical care and luxury pampering, aimed at speeding recovery from plastic surgery. When I first underwent cosmetic surgery many years ago, I spent two, maybe three, nights on a special floor in one of the Medical Center Hotels where several surgery recovery rooms were operated by registered nurses and where pampering was second only to medical care. The doctor was on call. It was one of the few places in Houston at that time dedicated to post-op care for plastic surgery patients. My, how things have changed.
Harris County could drop toll rates by 10% and offer EZ tags for free
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston drivers, rejoice! Your daily commute could be getting cheaper later this year. Officials are working to finalize a 10% drop in toll fees across several of the tolling points in Harris County, and the price changes could take place as soon as Labor Day.
KHOU
'Free AJ Armstrong' banner hung on Houston bridge
AJ Armstrong is charged with killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. He will face a thrid trial after his last two ended in a mistrial.
KHOU
More intimacy in 2023
HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, helping men get their love life back everywhere. Marc Kramer with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
Family finds damaged car of Houston mechanic who's been missing for two weeks
HOUSTON — The family of a Houston mechanic who's been missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for the community's help. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, hasn't been seen since Jan. 14. Houston police said a missing person's report was filed on Leviege's behalf. His older sister told police she...
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
KHOU
Advanced Body Scan can help you live a longer, healthier life with one simple scan
HOUSTON — Could a heart attack be brewing in your body? Or Cancer be creeping in your cells? In most cases, Advanced Body Scan has the technology to detect these diseases before symptoms appear with a five minute scan. A Full Body Scan can detect over 500 Cancers, signs...
Hundreds of residents lose their home after tornado destroys SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — The Beamer Place Apartments is just one of several buildings that were destroyed in an EF3 tornado that touched down in southeast Houston Tuesday. Houston city officials went to survey the area Wednesday where now hundreds of families are left without a home because they were told it was not safe for them.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
KFDM-TV
Man and woman dive into ditch with dogs to take shelter from tornado
Southeast Texas — A man and woman in Southeast Texas say they feel blessed to be alive. They dove into a ditch, with their dogs, to escape a tornado that devastated the Deer Park/Channelview area east of Houston.
KHOU
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Tuesday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Houston area. Some could be dangerous. Storms will begin to push through beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. and will last through the evening commute. High water spots, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain areawide and 4 to 6 inches in isolated areas.
Judge Lina Hidalgo makes first public comments after tornadoes hit Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Judge Lina Hidalgo made her first public comments after severe weather battered Harris County a day prior. Hidalgo said had just returned from a pre-planned, 10-day vacation in Thailand. Prior to that, on Jan. 4, Hidalgo's office said she would be taking a...
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
Popular Texas TikTok star, father dies from cancer, report says
A popular TikTok star from the Houston area has died from cancer, according to a TMZ report.
Dozens of pets displaced after Pasadena Animal Shelter hit by tornado
PASADENA, Texas — A tornado brought by Tuesday's storm system destroyed the Pasadena Animal Shelter, displacing dozens of pets. Officials told KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow that around 70 animals were taken to the shelter's adoption center next door. Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said some of the dogs received minor injuries during the storm.
HPD: Concerned neighbor leads to discovery of apparent murder-suicide in Montrose
HOUSTON — A man and woman were killed Wednesday in what Houston police are calling a murder-suicide. It happened inside a townhome on Van Buren Street, near the intersection of Montrose Boulevard and West Dallas Street in the Montrose area, around 8:30 p.m., police said. According to investigators the...
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
KHOU
Houston musical duo Say Girl Say
HOUSTON — Catch Say Girl Say live at Cactus Music this Saturday, January 28 at 12pm for an intimate performance. Follow that with their concert at The Heights Theater, Saturday, January 28 at 8pm (doors open 7pm). Learn more at the official Say Girl Say's website. Follow Say Girl...
Comments / 0