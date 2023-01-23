ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston’s Downtown VIP Recovery Penthouses Makes Plastic Surgery a Lot More Posh — Pampering Reaches a New Level

The VIP Recovery Care penthouse offers postoperative professional medical care and luxury pampering, aimed at speeding recovery from plastic surgery. When I first underwent cosmetic surgery many years ago, I spent two, maybe three, nights on a special floor in one of the Medical Center Hotels where several surgery recovery rooms were operated by registered nurses and where pampering was second only to medical care. The doctor was on call. It was one of the few places in Houston at that time dedicated to post-op care for plastic surgery patients. My, how things have changed.
KHOU

More intimacy in 2023

HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, helping men get their love life back everywhere. Marc Kramer with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
KHOU

Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
KHOU

LIST: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — Tuesday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Houston area. Some could be dangerous. Storms will begin to push through beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. and will last through the evening commute. High water spots, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain areawide and 4 to 6 inches in isolated areas.
KHOU

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
Narcity USA

This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC

Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
The Week

Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston

At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
KHOU

Dozens of pets displaced after Pasadena Animal Shelter hit by tornado

PASADENA, Texas — A tornado brought by Tuesday's storm system destroyed the Pasadena Animal Shelter, displacing dozens of pets. Officials told KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow that around 70 animals were taken to the shelter's adoption center next door. Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said some of the dogs received minor injuries during the storm.
KHOU

Houston musical duo Say Girl Say

HOUSTON — Catch Say Girl Say live at Cactus Music this Saturday, January 28 at 12pm for an intimate performance. Follow that with their concert at The Heights Theater, Saturday, January 28 at 8pm (doors open 7pm). Learn more at the official Say Girl Say's website. Follow Say Girl...
