ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

USD 253 secures services of Coldwell Banker to facilitate sale of Maynard building Wednesday

USD 253 Emporia has secured the services of a local realtor to assist in the sale of the Maynard building. During their regular meeting Wednesday evening, board members unanimously chose Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate to assist the district moving forward. Coldwell, REMax Ek Real Estate and Farm and Home all submitted proposals to the district all of which heavily emphasized utilizing the internet and social media to assist with the building’s sale.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Hundreds of state jobs up for grabs in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state is hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday. State agencies will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to talk with candidates about full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships. The state is currently advertising 874 open positions across the state. Anyone looking for a job can apply to the […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

ESU welcomes Lyon County Commissioners for walkthrough of campus facilities Wednesday

A pair of informational meetings kept Lyon County Commissioners busy through the day Wednesday. Commissioners began their morning with a tour of Emporia State University, specifically some of the newest additions to the campus such as the Kossover Tennis Complex and Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center. The Lyon County Commission is a longtime supporter of ESU, making financial contributions each year.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Recently announced grant funding to support creation of family resource centers

More than $500,000 in state funding is coming to support family resources within the KVOE listening area. Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that 10 agencies across the state will be receiving a share of nearly $1.8 million to support the creation of family resource centers. This includes USD 252 Southern Lyon County and by extension the communities of Hartford, Olpe and Neosho Rapids. Southern Lyon County will be receiving $106,142.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Newman Regional Health making strides with recruitment, retention

Recruitment and retention are perhaps more important for employers than ever, and Newman Regional Health says it is making strides in both categories. Following the January Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, CEO Bob Wright said nursing retention is doing well — especially after a few simple tweaks in the onboarding process.
WIBW

HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
ONAGA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Kansas wants to ease taxes on retirees

Not all states tax Social Security and retirement benefits the same. Kansas is considered one of the least “tax-friendly” states to retirees – and both Gov. Laura Kelly and leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to change that. Currently, Kansas fully taxes income from private retirement plans,...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Sec. of State looks at updating state’s election laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the legislative session in full swing, many state officials are crafting proposals. That includes Secretary of State Scott Schwab. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss some of the priorities he’s pushing as he starts his second term. Among the areas Schwab would...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy