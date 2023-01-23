Read full article on original website
KVOE
USD 253 secures services of Coldwell Banker to facilitate sale of Maynard building Wednesday
USD 253 Emporia has secured the services of a local realtor to assist in the sale of the Maynard building. During their regular meeting Wednesday evening, board members unanimously chose Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate to assist the district moving forward. Coldwell, REMax Ek Real Estate and Farm and Home all submitted proposals to the district all of which heavily emphasized utilizing the internet and social media to assist with the building’s sale.
Hundreds of state jobs up for grabs in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state is hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday. State agencies will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to talk with candidates about full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships. The state is currently advertising 874 open positions across the state. Anyone looking for a job can apply to the […]
Kansas #18 for warmest winter thermostat temperature. What is yours set at?
Despite the rising costs in utilities, Today's Homeowner says that many Americans are prioritizing comfort over costs when it comes to adjusting their thermostat during the winter.
WIBW
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
How much snow has fallen across southern Kansas?
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
lawrencekstimes.com
Salt makes icy roads less dicey, but it poisons the land. Here’s what Kansas is doing about it
Scientists in Kansas and Iowa are working on a greener path forward. In the meantime, experts offer tips for public agencies and homeowners to use salt smarter. Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.
KVOE
ESU welcomes Lyon County Commissioners for walkthrough of campus facilities Wednesday
A pair of informational meetings kept Lyon County Commissioners busy through the day Wednesday. Commissioners began their morning with a tour of Emporia State University, specifically some of the newest additions to the campus such as the Kossover Tennis Complex and Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center. The Lyon County Commission is a longtime supporter of ESU, making financial contributions each year.
KDHE reports jump in number of COVID cases, 41 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, for a total of 926,022 cases. The state reported 1,937 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 18,...
‘Flat-tax’ rate bill in Kansas to lower income tax for some
The Kansas Chamber announced it has introduced a single-rate tax bill, which is 'similar to a flat tax,' according to agency leaders.
KVOE
Recently announced grant funding to support creation of family resource centers
More than $500,000 in state funding is coming to support family resources within the KVOE listening area. Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that 10 agencies across the state will be receiving a share of nearly $1.8 million to support the creation of family resource centers. This includes USD 252 Southern Lyon County and by extension the communities of Hartford, Olpe and Neosho Rapids. Southern Lyon County will be receiving $106,142.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health making strides with recruitment, retention
Recruitment and retention are perhaps more important for employers than ever, and Newman Regional Health says it is making strides in both categories. Following the January Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, CEO Bob Wright said nursing retention is doing well — especially after a few simple tweaks in the onboarding process.
WIBW
HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
Kansas wants to ease taxes on retirees
Not all states tax Social Security and retirement benefits the same. Kansas is considered one of the least “tax-friendly” states to retirees – and both Gov. Laura Kelly and leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to change that. Currently, Kansas fully taxes income from private retirement plans,...
WIBW
Sec. of State looks at updating state’s election laws
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the legislative session in full swing, many state officials are crafting proposals. That includes Secretary of State Scott Schwab. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss some of the priorities he’s pushing as he starts his second term. Among the areas Schwab would...
WIBW
Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter mix then snow through tonight, mild by Friday
Snow, maybe mixed with a little rain this afternoon then all snow tonight. Slick spots for the Tuesday evening commute and a slippery Wednesday morning drive.
KVOE
Emporia State now plans new building as new home for Nursing, Student Wellness
Emporia State’s Nursing program is still moving on campus, but the move is being delayed and the program won’t use an old building when it comes over from Newman Regional Health. The nursing program has been using Newman Regional Health’s Cora Miller Hall for years. Back in April,...
Tax relief, marijuana, Medicaid expansion: KS governor pushes agenda for 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly outlined her top priorities for 2023 in the annual State of the State address on Tuesday. One of the top items on the governor’s list is tax relief. She pushed her “Axing Your Taxes” plan, which would account for $500 million in tax cuts over the next three years. […]
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
