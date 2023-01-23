Kali Uchis announces Orlando show in upcoming North American tour

Grammy award-winning artist Kali Uchis will bring her North American headlining tour through Florida this spring with a stop at Orlando's Hard Rock Live.Kali Uchis, one of the top-billed performers at this year's Coachella and Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, will perform at Orlando's Hard Rock Live May 1. General ticket sales begin Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. atThe tour comes in support of Uchis' new album,, which drops March 3 on Geffen Records. The new album will be Uchis' first since 2020, when she released, her first Spanish-language LP., recorded in English, will explore expressions of femininity, desire, heartbreak, and all levels of love for others and oneself.Uchis is known for her genre-transcending sound that bounces between R&B, soul, pop and more experimental styles. Last year, the artist took home three Billboard Latin Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, her first Grammy and more, as well as scoring the Billboard Hot 100’s longest-running Spanish-language song by a solo act this decade with her song "Telepatia."