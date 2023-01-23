ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

One male shot during January 20 Park Circle incident in Sun Prairie

 2 days ago

Sun Prairie police are investigating a Jan. 20 shots fired call at 1400 Park Circle during which at least one male was shot, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox.

“This an active investigation into an altercation which occurred in the parking lot where gunshots were observed and were reported as being heard,” Cox said. “We have verified since then that a shooting did occur. One person was injured and treated.”

Officers are reviewing video and are in the process of identifying participants and suspects. Individuals with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the incident should call the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300. Individuals wishing to provide information leading to the arrest of the responsible party may be eligible for a reward.

Car theft suspect from last week allegedly steals another one

SPPD officers investigating a stolen vehicle Jan. 19 quickly learned the suspect was the same one who stole a vehicle last week.

Cox said officers responded to Walgreens, 275 Davison Drive, at 9:31 a.m., to investigate a report from a female victim. The woman said she left the vehicle running in the lot and returned to find the vehicle gone.

Police saw the vehicle near Main and O’Keeffe, Cox said. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop for officers.

The driver continued through west side neighborhoods on Michigan Avenue, Montana Avenue, and Thompson Road before traveling west on 19.

Cox said Dane County deputies located the vehicle in Middleton. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested a 16-year-old Sun Prairie female for taking and driving a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. She also received citations for deviation from designated lane, operating without a valid driver’s license, failure to stop at a stop sign and passing in a no passing zone.

Sun Prairie woman jailed for battering officer

A 25-year-old Sun Prairie woman was arrested on Jan. 20 for striking a male Sun Prairie Police officer twice in the chest during an arrest.

Cox said officers responded to the 2100 block of Effingham Way at 2:52 p.m. to investigate a possible domestic. While making contact with the female who was allegedly involved in the domestic, she allegedly struck the officer twice in the chest.

Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Paige Harris, 25, of Sun Prairie for battery to a law enforcement officer, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.

Police identify suspect in dognapping

SPPD officers have already identified a suspect involved in a dognapping on Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to Cox, the owner of the dog let the dog out and a suspect was observed attempting to get the dog to go into a vehicle.

The victim ran after the subject, then tackled and recognize the subject, according to Cox.

The dog still jumped into the suspect’s car, Cox said, and the suspect was able to get away from the victim/owner of the dog and drive away.

Cox said police are attempting to locate the suspect and get the dog returned, but are also seeking charges for the suspect once police are able to substantiate identification of the suspect.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
