Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Shares Post After Playoff Loss
Josh Allen's girlfriend shared a post after the Bills' playoff elimination loss.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson
Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Bengals Loss
On Tuesday afternoon, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the team's season-ending loss to the Bengals. When asked if there are any trends the Bills can adopt from the Bengals, Beane had a really honest response. "They have a good team. They right now are on the advantage of a ...
Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers as their coach, more than 27 years after starting the franchise's first game at quarterback in 1995. The Panthers announced Thursday they've agreed to terms with Reich to become the sixth head coach in franchise...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
