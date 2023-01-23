ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Comments / 3

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Craig Daily Press

Dylan Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol

On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced, and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Moffat County an even better place to live.
COLORADO STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of...
CHEYENNE, WY
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
pupvine.com

13 Responsible Dog Breeders In Colorado That You Can Trust

You’ve decided to get a puppy… hurray! I am so happy for you!. Like most of us, I am sure that when you decided to get a dog, your first thought was to go on the Internet and Google “best dog breeders in Colorado”, and it hopefully brought you here.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
COLORADO STATE

