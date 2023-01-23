Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
SALT LAKE CITY — The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say. While almost one-fifth of Utah remains in at least extreme drought status,...
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Rancher Has Spent Thousands, Continues to Lose Cattle as Wolves are Reintroduced to Colorado
Colorado rancher Don Gittleson is looking for answers after his cattle became prey for recently reintroduced wolves, costing him thousands of dollars along the way. According to reports, wolves have returned to the state via migration patterns from Wyoming. In 2021, experts confirmed a wolf pack, which included six pups, was in Northwestern Colorado.
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
Craig Daily Press
Dylan Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol
On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced, and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Moffat County an even better place to live.
Daily Record
Ancient bristlecone pines slow forest thinning effort in Colorado as wildfire season nears
Deep in the dark woods southwest of Fairplay, federal logging crews tasked with tree thinning to protect homeowners against megafires and restore forest health must watch out: make sure not to cut down bristlecone pines that live for several thousand years. U.S. Forest Service rules protecting bristlecones, among the oldest...
Colorado wolf importation hasn’t started yet, but one rancher feels he's already at the epicenter
The last known wolf in Colorado was killed in 1943, but now wolves have returned to Colorado through migration from Wyoming. In 2019 two lone wolves with radio collars were detected in the state. By 2021 a pack that included six wolf pups was confirmed in Northwestern Colorado. Colorado rancher...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
pupvine.com
13 Responsible Dog Breeders In Colorado That You Can Trust
You’ve decided to get a puppy… hurray! I am so happy for you!. Like most of us, I am sure that when you decided to get a dog, your first thought was to go on the Internet and Google “best dog breeders in Colorado”, and it hopefully brought you here.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Opinion: Sheriff Curtis Johnson responsible for reporting on Marshall Fire’s cause
The Marshall Fire outside of Boulder that ignited on Dec. 30, 2021, will be remembered as the most destructive inferno in Colorado history — and one of the top 15 worst fires in the western U.S. In a little over four hours, the fire, fueled by high-velocity Chinook winds,...
Here’s what it takes to be in the top 1% of earners in Colorado
The Centennial State ranks seventh in the nation for the amount of money it takes to be in the top 1%.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
