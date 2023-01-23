ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
POLITICO

Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.

What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
KRQE News 13

Democrats stand against Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats have come out to criticize the Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan. They say the new plan will do more damage to middle-income Americans. “This so called fair tax plan is the craziest yet,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. Democrats are...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRQE News 13

Senators: Officials blocking access to mishandled documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday that they should have access to classified documents that were discovered in the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, arguing that Biden’s administration is stonewalling them over the matter.
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Biden to take aim at House GOP proposals in economic speech

President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to criticize the fiscal proposals of House Republicans in his first major economic speech of the year, which he will deliver at a steamfitters union hall in Springfield, Virginia. Biden will talk about his goals of growing the U.S. economy with new factories...
VIRGINIA STATE

